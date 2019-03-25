Former 4-star DE transferring from Florida

Antonneus Clayton, Jr., is leaving Florida after three seasons with the club. Clayton announced his intent to transfer in an iPhone note posted to his Twitter account on Monday.

“After talking over with my family I’ve decided to transfer and see what my future holds in store for me and my son and my family,” Clayton said.

As with most transfers — especially those announced during spring practices — Clayton’s move is likely motivated by playing time and his lack thereof as a Gator.

After signing with Florida in 2016 as a 4-star recruit out of Vienna, Ga., Clayton played in 17 games at defensive end. His best season came in 2017, when he appeared in nine games as a reserved defensive end and booked seven tackles on the year.

As a true junior in 2018, Clayton saw action in just three contests, recording one tackle. The good news for Clayton is that he will be able to use last season as a redshirt year which, depending on his progress toward a degree at UF, could allow him to play elsewhere this fall as a redshirt junior.