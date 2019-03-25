Syracuse to add grad transfer offensive lineman Ryan Alexander from South Alabama

Syracuse is adding graduate transfer offensive lineman Ryan Alexander to the roster, providing a nice boost to the depth on the line for the ORange heading into the 2019 season. As reported by Cuse Nation the other day, Alexander has decided to transfer to Syracuse over offers from Big Ten programs Rutgers and Purdue.

Alexander will transfer to Syracuse from South Alabama, and he brings a good amount of playing experience with him. Alexander has started 24 games for South Alabama the last two seasons. He will have one final year of eligibility to use this fall at Syracuse, where he will hope to provide some stability on the line that loses a couple starters from last year’s improved unit.

As a graduate transfer, Alexander will be eligible to play this fall for Syracuse. He is expected to slide right into a starting role given the state of the line that loses two starters from last season and his own experience he brings with him to the Orange. After the Syracuse offense took off as Dino Babers continues to improve the offensive identity of the Orange, Syracuse hopes to keep things moving forward after coming off a 10-win season.

Follow @KevinOnCFB