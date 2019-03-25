Syracuse to add grad transfer offensive lineman Ryan Alexander from South Alabama

Syracuse is adding graduate transfer offensive lineman Ryan Alexander to the roster, providing a nice boost to the depth on the line for the ORange heading into the 2019 season. As reported by Cuse Nation the other day, Alexander has decided to transfer to Syracuse over offers from Big Ten programs Rutgers and Purdue.
Alexander will transfer to Syracuse from South Alabama, and he brings a good amount of playing experience with him. Alexander has started 24 games for South Alabama the last two seasons. He will have one final year of eligibility to use this fall at Syracuse, where he will hope to provide some stability on the line that loses a couple starters from last year’s improved unit.
As a graduate transfer, Alexander will be eligible to play this fall for Syracuse. He is expected to slide right into a starting role given the state of the line that loses two starters from last season and his own experience he brings with him to the Orange. After the Syracuse offense took off as Dino Babers continues to improve the offensive identity of the Orange, Syracuse hopes to keep things moving forward after coming off a 10-win season.
On Sunday, Tyrique Stevenson, a 5-star early enrollee cornerback, was charged with disorderly conduct. He was booked and released in less than an hour in the hazy hours between Saturday night and Sunday morning, and details were sparse at the time.
We have more details now, and those details include that he was not the only Bulldog arrested early Sunday morning.
According to a statement released Monday by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Stevenson and Georgia wide receiver Tyler Simmons were both arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly fighting with employees of Cloud Bar in Athens.
According to The Athletic‘s Seth Emerson, news of Simmons’ arrest slipped by because he sustained injuries in the fracas requiring medical intervention.
Simmons becomes the fourth Georgia player arrested in the past month. He joins Stevenson, joining linebacker Jaden Hunter and defensive back Latavious Brini. Hunter was arrested for a traffic violationand driving with a suspended license, while Brini was charged with simple battery for allegedly slapping a man outside an Athens bar on Feb. 28.
A rising senior, Simmons played in 13 games last fall and started six. In 34 career games, Simmons has caught 14 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came last season.
Georgia has not commented on the Simmons and Stevenson arrests, though one assumes a strongly-worded statement is forthcoming.
Antonneus Clayton, Jr., is leaving Florida after three seasons with the club. Clayton announced his intent to transfer in an iPhone note posted to his Twitter account on Monday.
“After talking over with my family I’ve decided to transfer and see what my future holds in store for me and my son and my family,” Clayton said.
As with most transfers — especially those announced during spring practices — Clayton’s move is likely motivated by playing time and his lack thereof as a Gator.
After signing with Florida in 2016 as a 4-star recruit out of Vienna, Ga., Clayton played in 17 games at defensive end. His best season came in 2017, when he appeared in nine games as a reserved defensive end and booked seven tackles on the year.
As a true junior in 2018, Clayton saw action in just three contests, recording one tackle. The good news for Clayton is that he will be able to use last season as a redshirt year which, depending on his progress toward a degree at UF, could allow him to play elsewhere this fall as a redshirt junior.
Purdue will announce a “permanent campus memorial” for the late Tyler Trent this week, according to a report Monday from the Fox TV affiliate in Indianapolis.
According to the report, the announcement will be made Wednesday by Purdue president Mitch Daniels at Ross Ade Stadium. Daniels will also announce the inaugural winner of the Tyler Trent Courage and Resilience Award.
Trent became a national source of inspiration throughout the fall when he battled bone cancer to continue attending Boilermaker football games. His moment crested during Purdue’s stunning 49-20 blowout of then-No. 2 Ohio State before ABC’s “Saturday Night Football” audience on Oct. 20.
Rival Indiana named Trent an honorary team captain for their Old Oaken Bucket game on Nov. 22, and the Colts flew Trent on the club’s private jet to the Boilers’ Music City Bowl appearance on Dec. 26.
Trent died on New Year’s Day. He was 20.
Before his passing, Trent partnered with Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis to create a cancer endowment for children, which in January met its goal of $1 million raised for cancer research.
North Carolina will pull up the roots on Kenan Stadium’s grass field and replace it with a synthetic surface, the program announced Monday.
While it won’t look as good on fall Saturdays, it will allow UNC to use the field as often as it wants without damaging the surface.
“Installing synthetic grass at Kenan Stadium not only is the best option for our football team and football game days – it also benefits our other varsity programs that may want to use Kenan as a conditioning space,” Tar Heels AD Bubba Cunningham said in a statement. “With 28 teams and more than 800 student-athletes, we are always looking for ways to create multi-use spaces, and installing synthetic grass at Kenan does that.”
North Carolina will go with RootZone 3D3 Blend, made by AstroTurf. The installation will begin on May 12, after spring graduation, and take “about eight weeks,” which would put Kenan Stadium’s field back in play well in time for training camp.
“I think this is a positive addition for not only our football program, but the athletics department as a whole,” added Mack Brown. “This will make the facility more versatile and give us a number of options for workouts and practices.”
With the change, North Carolina will become the sixth ACC program to play on an artificial surface, joining Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Syracuse and Wake Forest.