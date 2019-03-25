Tyler Simmons now makes three Georgia players arrested for bar-related incidents in last month

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On Sunday, Tyrique Stevenson, a 5-star early enrollee cornerback, was charged with disorderly conduct. He was booked and released in less than an hour in the hazy hours between Saturday night and Sunday morning, and details were sparse at the time.

We have more details now, and those details include that he was not the only Bulldog arrested early Sunday morning.

According to a statement released Monday by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Stevenson and Georgia wide receiver Tyler Simmons were both arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly fighting with employees of Cloud Bar in Athens.

Here is the statement from Athens Clarke-County on the incident involving Tyler Simmons and Tyrique Stevenson. pic.twitter.com/OsQrztHKgs — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) March 25, 2019

According to The Athletic‘s Seth Emerson, news of Simmons’ arrest slipped by because he sustained injuries in the fracas requiring medical intervention.

Georgia WR Tyler Simmons was also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct Sunday, according to a statement from Athens Clarke-County police. Simmons was not booked into jail because he was instead taken to the hospital. The nature and severity of his injuries are unclear. https://t.co/F2Ushg8JOC — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) March 25, 2019

Simmons becomes the fourth Georgia player arrested in the past month. He joins Stevenson, joining linebacker Jaden Hunter and defensive back Latavious Brini. Hunter was arrested for a traffic violationand driving with a suspended license, while Brini was charged with simple battery for allegedly slapping a man outside an Athens bar on Feb. 28.

A rising senior, Simmons played in 13 games last fall and started six. In 34 career games, Simmons has caught 14 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came last season.

Georgia has not commented on the Simmons and Stevenson arrests, though one assumes a strongly-worded statement is forthcoming.