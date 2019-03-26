Clemson WR Amari Rodgers reportedly suffers torn ACL

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As was feared earlier in the day, Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers has indeed suffered a torn ACL, according to multiple reports. While numerous outlets reported earlier Tuesday that Rodgers had suffered an undisclosed leg injury, Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated reported this afternoon it is indeed a torn ACL.

MRI has confirmed Amari Rodgers suffered torn ACL. Surgery upcoming. — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) March 26, 2019

While the program has not announced the injury, Rodgers himself has confirmed an injury of some kind. TigerNet reported Rodgers was carried out of practice on Monday night, though Dabo Swinney did not mention it during his post-practice media session.

God gives his toughest soldiers the toughest tasks.. I’ll be back better than ever, believe that💯🙏🏾 https://t.co/eKexryUXn2 — Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) March 26, 2019

Rodgers was one of three stellar underclassman pass catchers for the Tigers during their 2018 title run. As a sophomore, Rodgers ranked second on the team with 55 catches covering 575 yards and four touchdowns. He trailed freshman Justyn Ross and fellow sophomore Tee Higgins in yards and touchdowns.

He posted his best career game in Clemson’s 59-10 drubbing of Florida State on Oct. 27, catching six passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns.