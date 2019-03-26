Clemson WR Amari Rodgers reportedly suffers torn ACL

As was feared earlier in the day, Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers has indeed suffered a torn ACL, according to multiple reports. While numerous outlets reported earlier Tuesday that Rodgers had suffered an undisclosed leg injury, Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated reported this afternoon it is indeed a torn ACL.
While the program has not announced the injury, Rodgers himself has confirmed an injury of some kind. TigerNet reported Rodgers was carried out of practice on Monday night, though Dabo Swinney did not mention it during his post-practice media session.
Rodgers was one of three stellar underclassman pass catchers for the Tigers during their 2018 title run. As a sophomore, Rodgers ranked second on the team with 55 catches covering 575 yards and four touchdowns. He trailed freshman Justyn Ross and fellow sophomore Tee Higgins in yards and touchdowns.
He posted his best career game in Clemson’s 59-10 drubbing of Florida State on Oct. 27, catching six passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
When it came to filing a hole on his Nevada coaching staff, Jay Norvell didn’t have to look very far.
The Wolf Pack announced Monday that Vai Taua has been promoted by Norvell to running backs coach. Taua, who played his college football at Nevada, replaces David White, who left earlier this month to take the head coaching job at a Mississippi high school.
“We’re excited for Vai to move into this role on our coaching staff,” a statement from the head coach began. “This is a great opportunity for him, and it’s an opportunity that he has earned.”
Taua played running back for the Wolf Pack from 2007-10. The past two seasons, Taua has served as both a special teams analyst and assistant director of player personnel and recruiting at his alma mater.
This will mark Taua’s first on-field coaching job at the FBS level.
“It’s always an honor for a former student-athlete to coach at their alma mater,” Taua’s statement began. “I’m very excited to have the opportunity to work with such a deep and talented group of running backs.”
For those in the reading audience who feel it necessary to make plans way, way, waaayyy in advance, this development will fall squarely in your wheelhouse.
According to the fine folks over at FBSchedules.com, Clemson and Oklahoma have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. How future? The first game, at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, is scheduled for Sept. 15 of 2035 (yes, that’s two thousand and thirty-five). The finale will be played the following year in Norman on Sept. 13.
For perspective, future members of each football program’s 2035 recruiting classes are currently in the neighborhood of two years old; seniors that will play in that game are currently in kindergarten or thereabouts.
Per the report, “[t]he home team will pay the visiting team $1 million for each contest and the penalty for breaching the contract is $2 million.”
The football programs have met five times previously, with the first coming in 1963 and the most recent matchup in 2015 in a College Football Playoff semifinal. The Sooners won the first two games of the miniseries, while the Tigers have claimed the last three.
All of the last three matchups have come in bowl games.
A two-sport athlete in South Bend is, at least for the time being, slicing his athletic agenda in half. Reportedly.
According to 247Sports.com, “Notre Dame sophomore Cole Kmet will put his baseball-pitching prowess aside for the rest of the spring and focus strictly on his development on the gridiron.” The decision by Kmet, who is also a tight end on the Fighting Irish football team, comes a couple of weeks after his last diamond appearance as the 6-6, 255-pound left-handed pitcher has been experiencing soreness in his elbow, ndinsider.com reported.
While the former website is reporting that Kmet is shutting baseball down for the remainder of the spring, the latter site states that he’s only out indefinitely.
“Cole is out for the foreseeable future with elbow soreness,” a statement from the university’s baseball program began. “We will continue to evaluate his status as the season progresses.”
The good news is that the elbow issue hasn’t impacted the football side of the two-sport equation as Kmet has been a full participant for the Irish during football spring practice this month.
After catching two passes for 14 yards as a true freshman in 2017, Kmet totaled 162 yards on 15 receptions this past season. The yards were good for fifth on the Fighting Irish, the catches sixth.
So much for that.
In October of last year, Ohio State’s Malik Barrow took to Twitter to announce that, “due to unfortunate circumstances throughout my football career, I found it was in my best interests to medically retire.” Fast-forward five months, and the defensive tackle utilized the same social media service to indicate that he’s done an about-face and will resume his playing career.
However, that resumption won’t take place in Columbus as Barrow further revealed that he will be transferring from the Buckeyes.
A rising redshirt junior, Barrow will have at least two years of eligibility remaining. He could also petition the NCAA for a sixth season, which would give him three years of eligibility to use.
Barrow tore the ACL in one knee as a senior in high school, then, in the fourth game of the 2017 campaign, tore the ACL in the other knee during his redshirt freshman season with the Buckeyes. His rehab of the second serious knee injury extended on into spring practice last year, and the lineman hadn’t played at all during the 2018 season prior to his decision to “retire.”
A four-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2016 recruiting class, Barrow was rated as the No. 32 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 42 player at any position in the state of Florida. He played in two games in 2017 before going down with the second ACL injury. Those were his only two appearances at OSU.