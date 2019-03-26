Dixie State University athletics

Div. II LB Abraham Reinhardt is third college football player to pass away in less than a week

By John TaylorMar 26, 2019, 10:50 AM EDT
For the third time in less than a week, tragedy has struck a college football program.

Dixie State, a Division II school in St. George, Utah, confirmed that Abraham Reinhardt passed away unexpectedly Friday evening at Dixie Regional Medical Center. Reinhardt was just 23 years old.

“We are all incredibly saddened and shocked by Abraham’s passing. Our hearts are broken. He always represented Dixie State University and our football program exceptionally well, but more importantly, he was an amazing young man,” said DSU athletic director Dr. Jason Boothe in a statement. “He’s leaving behind a team of equally amazing young men who are struggling with this news as well. We will do everything we can to support Abraham’s family and the team during this very difficult time.”

“Trailblazer Nation is deeply grieved by the loss Abraham, and our hearts go out to the Reinhardt family, his team, coaches, and friends,” said university president Richard B. Williams. “We invite all DSU students, student-athletes, faculty and staff who have been impacted by this tragedy to utilize the counseling services and other resources available through our Health & Counseling Center.”

According to various reports, Reinhardt suffered an upper-leg injury during a spring practice session the Tuesday before his death. While there’s been no official cause of death released, the family wrote on a GoFundMe page created in his honor that an “unexpected illness” claimed the linebacker’s life.

The sudden loss of Abraham Reinhardt was due to Hyponatremia which triggered severe muscle spasms throughout his body. Then led to several seizures causing immediate brain swelling.

From the Mayo Clinic, on hyponatremia:

Hyponatremia occurs when the concentration of sodium in your blood is abnormally low. Sodium is an electrolyte, and it helps regulate the amount of water that’s in and around your cells.

In hyponatremia, one or more factors — ranging from an underlying medical condition to drinking too much water — cause the sodium in your body to become diluted. When this happens, your body’s water levels rise, and your cells begin to swell. This swelling can cause many health problems, from mild to life-threatening.

Hyponatremia treatment is aimed at resolving the underlying condition. Depending on the cause of hyponatremia, you may simply need to cut back on how much you drink. In other cases of hyponatremia, you may need intravenous electrolyte solutions and medications.

After leading the team in tackles, tackles for loss and interceptions this past season, Reinhardt earned first-team All-Rocky Mountain Conference honors.

ACL injury fears swirling around Clemson WR Amari Rodgers

By John TaylorMar 26, 2019, 9:43 AM EDT
The defending national champion’s deep and talented receiving corps may have suffered a significant hit ahead of its title defense.

Citing a source close to the situation, TigerNet.com is reporting that Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers was carted off the practice field Monday with some type of leg injury. “[T]here are concerns that it is some type of ACL injury,” the website wrote.

The same site adds that the football program is awaiting the results of an MRI for a confirmed diagnosis as to the specific nature and extent of the injury.

A Clemson official declined to comment on the report or Rodgers’ status, saying only that an announcement from the football program is forthcoming.

In the Tigers’ run to the College Football Playoff championship, Rodgers was second on the team in receptions (55) and third in receiving yards (575) and receiving touchdowns (four).  He also returned one punt for a touchdown, helping him earn honorable mention All-ACC honors as an all-purpose selection.

Rodgers, whose father is former Tennessee quarterback and current Volunteers assistant coach Tee Martin, is entering his true junior season.

Texas A&M’s Antonio Howard enters transfer database

By John TaylorMar 26, 2019, 8:24 AM EDT
Another day, another college football player has made his way into the mysterious and mystical portal.

According to 247Sports.com and the Houston Chronicle‘s Aaron Wilson, Texas A&M’s Antonio Howard has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. The move doesn’t guarantee Howard will leave College Station — he could always pull his name out and remain with the Aggies — but it will allow prospective suitors to contact the defensive back without receiving permission from his current school.

Conversely, A&M would also be permitted to pull Howard’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the portal if they so choose.

Howard originally signed with Marshall in 2015 before transferring to a Kansas junior college for the 2016 season. After transferring to A&M the next year, Howard played in a combined 10 games the past two seasons.

Mizzou officially appeals ‘unfair penalties’ levied by NCAA

Missouri State v Missouri
By John TaylorMar 26, 2019, 8:06 AM EDT
The appeals game for one SEC school is officially afoot.

In late January, the college football world in general and Missouri specifically were stunned when it was announced that the NCAA had imposed steep sanctions on three of the university’s sports programs, including football.  The sanctions stem from a former Mizzou tutor who The Association found violated “ethical conduct, academic misconduct and academic extra benefits rules when she completed academic work for 12 student-athletes.”

Nearly two months later, and with financial losses in the millions looming, Mizzou announced that, as expected, the university has officially appealed what it described as “overly-harsh sanctions” in a 64-page brief.  Per the brief, the university maintains that, one, the penalties handed down were contrary to NCAA case precedent; two, they were not supported, or appropriate, given the nature of the violations; and three, they could have a chilling effect on future NCAA enforcement processes.

Below is a statement from athletic director Jim Sterk issued through the university:

We believe that the penalties our programs received were a clear abuse of the Committee’s discretion based upon existing NCAA bylaws. Our staff and legal team have worked tirelessly to research and develop a well-written appeal that accurately reflects our position. We look forward to having the opportunity to meet face to face with the NCAA Appeals Committee later this year, and it is our sincere hope that at the end of this process, the penalties assessed are consistent with the nature of the violations and take into account our swift response. …

“A message is sent to the membership every time the NCAA Committee on Infractions adjudicates cases. In this instance, the message is loud and clear that neither proactive self-reporting nor exemplary cooperation is of any value to the committee. I am shocked this is the message the NCAA wants to send to its membership in today’s climate. …

“As the university prepared its vigorous response to these unfair penalties, the spirits of our student-athletes have been buoyed by the widespread support of our students, alumni, university supporters and our elected officials in Jefferson City and in Washington D.C. That unified support has been most gratifying for all of us associated with this great institution. We will continue to work diligently to make this situation right for our student-athletes, coaches and fans who are impacted by these penalties as they now stand.

In addition to a one-year postseason ban for the 2019 season, the football program was hit with a five-percent reduction in scholarships for the 2019-20 academic year as well as recruiting restrictions during the same timeframe.  Those include:

  • A seven-week ban on unofficial visits.
  • A 12.5 percent reduction in official visits.
  • A seven-week ban on recruiting communications.
  • A seven-week ban on all off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations.
  • A 12.5 percent reduction in recruiting-person or evaluation days.

Because of the appeal, Mizzou could play in a bowl game in 2019 if that process, which is expected to take up to a year if not longer, is still ongoing.

Duke LB Brandon Hill undergoes knee surgery, out indefinitely

By John TaylorMar 26, 2019, 6:06 AM EDT
An expected starter in Duke’s linebacking corps had an unexpected medical issue that leaves his return to the playing field up in the air.

Over the weekend, Duke announced that Brandon Hill underwent arthroscopic surgery this past Friday to repair unspecified damage in his right knee. The rising redshirt junior linebacker suffered the injury that led to the procedure during practice this past Wednesday.

According to the school, and as it pertains to a timeline for a return to football action, Hill will be sidelined indefinitely.

In 2018, Hill started four of the 13 games in which he played, marking the first starts of his collegiate career. A career-high 13 of Hill’s 42 tackles this past season came in a 59-7 loss to Wake Forest.

With a pair of departures ahead of him on the depth chart, Hill will be a favorite to land a starting job heading into summer camp in early August, provided he’s healthy enough to take the field of course.