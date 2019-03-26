Jim Harbaugh turns Michigan’s crash landing into motivational T-shirt

Michigan’s 2018 season was the ultimate mixed bag. There was the 10-game winning streak in the middle that saw the Wolverines look like one of the four best teams in the country, and then there were the other three games: a 24-17 loss at Notre Dame to open the year, the 62-39 debacle in Columbus, and then the 41-15 clunker to Florida in the Peach Bowl. The Wolverines began the year at No. 14 in the AP poll, dropped to No. 21 after the Notre Dame loss, climbed all the way to No. 4 when they stepped on the field in Columbus, and finished exactly where they started: No. 14.

Heading into a critical Year 5 at Michigan — aren’t they all critical, especially if you’re him? — Jim Harbaugh isn’t letting his team forget their crash landing by putting it on t-shirts.

“Coach Harbaugh gave us some shirts the other day with the co-Big (Ten) East champs on the front and then all the scores of the games we lost on the back,” tight end Sean McKeon told the Detroit News. “I took that shirt and hung it up in the tight ends room with the scores (showing), just a reminder how the season ended. We don’t want to do that again, obviously.”

Left guard Ben Bredeson took a different approach than McKeon. Instead of nailing his shirt to the wall in his meeting room, Bredeson put his in the bottom of his locker, where it will remain. “I remember all of (the losses), so we’re good,” he said.