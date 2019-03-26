Nevada stays in-house for new running backs coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When it came to filing a hole on his Nevada coaching staff, Jay Norvell didn’t have to look very far.

The Wolf Pack announced Monday that Vai Taua has been promoted by Norvell to running backs coach. Taua, who played his college football at Nevada, replaces David White, who left earlier this month to take the head coaching job at a Mississippi high school.

“We’re excited for Vai to move into this role on our coaching staff,” a statement from the head coach began. “This is a great opportunity for him, and it’s an opportunity that he has earned.”

Taua played running back for the Wolf Pack from 2007-10. The past two seasons, Taua has served as both a special teams analyst and assistant director of player personnel and recruiting at his alma mater.

This will mark Taua’s first on-field coaching job at the FBS level.

“It’s always an honor for a former student-athlete to coach at their alma mater,” Taua’s statement began. “I’m very excited to have the opportunity to work with such a deep and talented group of running backs.”