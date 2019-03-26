Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet sidelined indefinitely for Irish baseball

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A two-sport athlete in South Bend is, at least for the time being, slicing his athletic agenda in half. Reportedly.

According to 247Sports.com, “Notre Dame sophomore Cole Kmet will put his baseball-pitching prowess aside for the rest of the spring and focus strictly on his development on the gridiron.” The decision by Kmet, who is also a tight end on the Fighting Irish football team, comes a couple of weeks after his last diamond appearance as the 6-6, 255-pound left-handed pitcher has been experiencing soreness in his elbow, ndinsider.com reported.

While the former website is reporting that Kmet is shutting baseball down for the remainder of the spring, the latter site states that he’s only out indefinitely.

“Cole is out for the foreseeable future with elbow soreness,” a statement from the university’s baseball program began. “We will continue to evaluate his status as the season progresses.”

The good news is that the elbow issue hasn’t impacted the football side of the two-sport equation as Kmet has been a full participant for the Irish during football spring practice this month.

After catching two passes for 14 yards as a true freshman in 2017, Kmet totaled 162 yards on 15 receptions this past season. The yards were good for fifth on the Fighting Irish, the catches sixth.