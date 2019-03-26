Recurring migraines force North Carolina’s C.J. Cotman to retire

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A medical issue has cost Mack Brown some depth in North Carolina’s secondary as the “new” head coach prepares for his second stint in Chapel Hill.

In a press release early Tuesday afternoon, UNC announced that C.J. Cotman (pictured, left) has been forced to medically retire from football due to what was described as recurring migraines. The decision to step away from the sport was made after consultations involving the defensive back’s family and the university’s medical staff.

Cotman will remain on scholarship at UNC but will not count against the Tar Heels’ 85-man limit. The release also states that Cotman will assist the football program in an unspecified capacity.

The Clearwater, Fla., native was a four-star member of UNC’s 2017 recruiting class. Only two members of the Tar Heels’ class that year were rated higher than Cotman (offensive lineman Jonah Melton, defensive lineman Jake Lawler).

Despite the impressive recruiting pedigree, Cotman only played in eight games during his time at UNC — six as a true freshman, two this past season. Most of that action came on special teams.