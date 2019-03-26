Recurring migraines force North Carolina’s C.J. Cotman to retire

A medical issue has cost Mack Brown some depth in North Carolina’s secondary as the “new” head coach prepares for his second stint in Chapel Hill.
In a press release early Tuesday afternoon, UNC announced that C.J. Cotman (pictured, left) has been forced to medically retire from football due to what was described as recurring migraines. The decision to step away from the sport was made after consultations involving the defensive back’s family and the university’s medical staff.
Cotman will remain on scholarship at UNC but will not count against the Tar Heels’ 85-man limit. The release also states that Cotman will assist the football program in an unspecified capacity.
The Clearwater, Fla., native was a four-star member of UNC’s 2017 recruiting class. Only two members of the Tar Heels’ class that year were rated higher than Cotman (offensive lineman Jonah Melton, defensive lineman Jake Lawler).
Despite the impressive recruiting pedigree, Cotman only played in eight games during his time at UNC — six as a true freshman, two this past season. Most of that action came on special teams.
As was feared earlier in the day, Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers has indeed suffered a torn ACL, according to multiple reports. While numerous outlets reported earlier Tuesday that Rodgers had suffered an undisclosed leg injury, Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated reported this afternoon it is indeed a torn ACL.
While the program has not announced the injury, Rodgers himself has confirmed an injury of some kind. TigerNet reported Rodgers was carried out of practice on Monday night, though Dabo Swinney did not mention it during his post-practice media session.
Rodgers was one of three stellar underclassman pass catchers for the Tigers during their 2018 title run. As a sophomore, Rodgers ranked second on the team with 55 catches covering 575 yards and four touchdowns. He trailed freshman Justyn Ross and fellow sophomore Tee Higgins in yards and touchdowns.
He posted his best career game in Clemson’s 59-10 drubbing of Florida State on Oct. 27, catching six passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
When it came to filing a hole on his Nevada coaching staff, Jay Norvell didn’t have to look very far.
The Wolf Pack announced Monday that Vai Taua has been promoted by Norvell to running backs coach. Taua, who played his college football at Nevada, replaces David White, who left earlier this month to take the head coaching job at a Mississippi high school.
“We’re excited for Vai to move into this role on our coaching staff,” a statement from the head coach began. “This is a great opportunity for him, and it’s an opportunity that he has earned.”
Taua played running back for the Wolf Pack from 2007-10. The past two seasons, Taua has served as both a special teams analyst and assistant director of player personnel and recruiting at his alma mater.
This will mark Taua’s first on-field coaching job at the FBS level.
“It’s always an honor for a former student-athlete to coach at their alma mater,” Taua’s statement began. “I’m very excited to have the opportunity to work with such a deep and talented group of running backs.”
For those in the reading audience who feel it necessary to make plans way, way, waaayyy in advance, this development will fall squarely in your wheelhouse.
According to the fine folks over at FBSchedules.com, Clemson and Oklahoma have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. How future? The first game, at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, is scheduled for Sept. 15 of 2035 (yes, that’s two thousand and thirty-five). The finale will be played the following year in Norman on Sept. 13.
For perspective, future members of each football program’s 2035 recruiting classes are currently in the neighborhood of two years old; seniors that will play in that game are currently in kindergarten or thereabouts.
Per the report, “[t]he home team will pay the visiting team $1 million for each contest and the penalty for breaching the contract is $2 million.”
The football programs have met five times previously, with the first coming in 1963 and the most recent matchup in 2015 in a College Football Playoff semifinal. The Sooners won the first two games of the miniseries, while the Tigers have claimed the last three.
All of the last three matchups have come in bowl games.
A two-sport athlete in South Bend is, at least for the time being, slicing his athletic agenda in half. Reportedly.
According to 247Sports.com, “Notre Dame sophomore Cole Kmet will put his baseball-pitching prowess aside for the rest of the spring and focus strictly on his development on the gridiron.” The decision by Kmet, who is also a tight end on the Fighting Irish football team, comes a couple of weeks after his last diamond appearance as the 6-6, 255-pound left-handed pitcher has been experiencing soreness in his elbow, ndinsider.com reported.
While the former website is reporting that Kmet is shutting baseball down for the remainder of the spring, the latter site states that he’s only out indefinitely.
“Cole is out for the foreseeable future with elbow soreness,” a statement from the university’s baseball program began. “We will continue to evaluate his status as the season progresses.”
The good news is that the elbow issue hasn’t impacted the football side of the two-sport equation as Kmet has been a full participant for the Irish during football spring practice this month.
After catching two passes for 14 yards as a true freshman in 2017, Kmet totaled 162 yards on 15 receptions this past season. The yards were good for fifth on the Fighting Irish, the catches sixth.