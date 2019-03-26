Retired Ohio State DT returns to football, but will transfer from Buckeyes

So much for that.

In October of last year, Ohio State’s Malik Barrow took to Twitter to announce that, “due to unfortunate circumstances throughout my football career, I found it was in my best interests to medically retire.” Fast-forward five months, and the defensive tackle utilized the same social media service to indicate that he’s done an about-face and will resume his playing career.

However, that resumption won’t take place in Columbus as Barrow further revealed that he will be transferring from the Buckeyes.

Transferring fall 2019 with 2-3 years of eligibility remaining. Will be eligible immediately🎒#RTG — Malik Barrow (@MalikB_55) March 26, 2019

A rising redshirt junior, Barrow will have at least two years of eligibility remaining. He could also petition the NCAA for a sixth season, which would give him three years of eligibility to use.

Barrow tore the ACL in one knee as a senior in high school, then, in the fourth game of the 2017 campaign, tore the ACL in the other knee during his redshirt freshman season with the Buckeyes. His rehab of the second serious knee injury extended on into spring practice last year, and the lineman hadn’t played at all during the 2018 season prior to his decision to “retire.”

A four-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2016 recruiting class, Barrow was rated as the No. 32 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 42 player at any position in the state of Florida. He played in two games in 2017 before going down with the second ACL injury. Those were his only two appearances at OSU.