Texas A&M’s Antonio Howard enters transfer database

For the third time in less than a week, tragedy has struck a college football program.

Dixie State, a Division II school in St. George, Utah, confirmed that Abraham Reinhardt passed away unexpectedly Friday evening at Dixie Regional Medical Center. Reinhardt was just 23 years old.

“We are all incredibly saddened and shocked by Abraham’s passing. Our hearts are broken. He always represented Dixie State University and our football program exceptionally well, but more importantly, he was an amazing young man,” said DSU athletic director Dr. Jason Boothe in a statement. “He’s leaving behind a team of equally amazing young men who are struggling with this news as well. We will do everything we can to support Abraham’s family and the team during this very difficult time.”

“Trailblazer Nation is deeply grieved by the loss Abraham, and our hearts go out to the Reinhardt family, his team, coaches, and friends,” said university president Richard B. Williams. “We invite all DSU students, student-athletes, faculty and staff who have been impacted by this tragedy to utilize the counseling services and other resources available through our Health & Counseling Center.”

According to various reports, Reinhardt suffered an upper-leg injury during a spring practice session the Tuesday before his death. While there’s been no official cause of death released, the family wrote on a GoFundMe page created in his honor that an “unexpected illness” claimed the linebacker’s life.

The sudden loss of Abraham Reinhardt was due to Hyponatremia which triggered severe muscle spasms throughout his body. Then led to several seizures causing immediate brain swelling.

From the Mayo Clinic, on hyponatremia:

Hyponatremia occurs when the concentration of sodium in your blood is abnormally low. Sodium is an electrolyte, and it helps regulate the amount of water that’s in and around your cells. In hyponatremia, one or more factors — ranging from an underlying medical condition to drinking too much water — cause the sodium in your body to become diluted. When this happens, your body’s water levels rise, and your cells begin to swell. This swelling can cause many health problems, from mild to life-threatening. Hyponatremia treatment is aimed at resolving the underlying condition. Depending on the cause of hyponatremia, you may simply need to cut back on how much you drink. In other cases of hyponatremia, you may need intravenous electrolyte solutions and medications.

After leading the team in tackles, tackles for loss and interceptions this past season, Reinhardt earned first-team All-Rocky Mountain Conference honors.