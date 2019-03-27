Clemson confirms surgery for second-leading receiver

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen is busy amassing a roster that he feels will be able to compete for the AAC title this season. The latest addition to the roster will reportedly come from Holgorsen’s previous conference, the Big 12.

According to a report from Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston, via Twitter, Houston will be the new home to former Texas running back Kyle Porter. And as a graduate transfer from the Longhorns, Porter will be eligible to play right away this fall for the Cougars, with two years of eligibility still at his disposal.

College football sources former @TexasFootball RB Kyle Porter from Katy is transferring to @UHCougarFB. He'll enroll in UH in June as a grad student and have two years of eligibility, beginning this coming season — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) March 27, 2019

After appearing in 23 games in his first two seasons in Austin, Porter managed to appear in just four games for Texas in 2018. Because of the new redshirt rule that went into effect last season, that allows Porter to preserve one year of eligibility because he had not redshirted prior to last fall. That’s good news for Houston, who will be getting a back who may feel a need to prove something as he takes advantage of a new opportunity. The former four-star recruit just hasn’t been able to become a main cog in the offense during his time at Texas, so a clean slate with a program starting a new era with a new head coach could just be the right situation for Porter beginning this fall.

Porter won’t be ready to jump right into a starting job, however, as Houston is already in decent shape at the running back position. But don’t expect Holgorsen to let Porter’s untapped potential to go to waste in an offense that should be capable of opening things up and spreading the ball around. Depth at the running back position can come at a premium, especially in the Group of Five, so adding a player like Porter will undoubtedly make Houston’s stable of running backs a quality asset.

Helmet sticker to Burnt Orange Nation.

