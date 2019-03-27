Highest-rated signee in Ohio State’s 2015 class undergoes surgery

It’s been a rough last couple of days on the injury front for Ohio State on both sides of the football.

Monday, it was reported that wide receiver Kamrynn Babb had suffered a serious non-contact knee injury during a spring practice session. A day later, OSU confirmed that Babb will undergo an unspecified surgical procedure in the next week to repair unspecified damage; at this point, it’s unclear how long Babb will be sidelined.

Additionally, the football program also confirmed that linebacker Justin Hilliard will be sidelined indefinitely because of injury. Unlike Babb, Hilliard has already undergone surgery to address his injury issue.

As for the specifics of that injury, LettermanRow.com, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation, is reporting that Hilliard suffered an Achilles injury during practice last week. As it stands right now, the rising fifth-year senior will be sidelined for at least the first month or so of the 2019 season, the website reported.

A five-star member of OSU’s 2015 recruiting class, Hilliard was rated as the No. 3 outside linebacker in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Ohio; and the No. 35 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board. The Cincinnati native was the highest-rated signee in the Buckeyes’ class that year.

Biceps injuries his first two years, however, sidelined the heralded recruit for most of those seasons. Hilliard did, though, play in nearly every game each of the past two seasons, with a significant amount of that action coming on special teams.