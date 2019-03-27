Houston the reported destination for transferring Longhorns RB Kyle Porter

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen is busy amassing a roster that he feels will be able to compete for the AAC title this season. The latest addition to the roster will reportedly come from Holgorsen’s previous conference, the Big 12.
According to a report from Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston, via Twitter, Houston will be the new home to former Texas running back Kyle Porter. And as a graduate transfer from the Longhorns, Porter will be eligible to play right away this fall for the Cougars, with two years of eligibility still at his disposal.
After appearing in 23 games in his first two seasons in Austin, Porter managed to appear in just four games for Texas in 2018. Because of the new redshirt rule that went into effect last season, that allows Porter to preserve one year of eligibility because he had not redshirted prior to last fall. That’s good news for Houston, who will be getting a back who may feel a need to prove something as he takes advantage of a new opportunity. The former four-star recruit just hasn’t been able to become a main cog in the offense during his time at Texas, so a clean slate with a program starting a new era with a new head coach could just be the right situation for Porter beginning this fall.
Porter won’t be ready to jump right into a starting job, however, as Houston is already in decent shape at the running back position. But don’t expect Holgorsen to let Porter’s untapped potential to go to waste in an offense that should be capable of opening things up and spreading the ball around. Depth at the running back position can come at a premium, especially in the Group of Five, so adding a player like Porter will undoubtedly make Houston’s stable of running backs a quality asset.
Rice’s loss in the ground game is officially BYU’s gain.
Late Tuesday morning, the football independent officially announced that Emmanuel Esukpa has been added to Kalani Sitake’s football roster. Earlier this offseason, the running back had opted to leave the Owls and place his name into the NCAA transfer database.
As a graduate transfer, Esukpa will be eligible to play immediately for the Cougars in 2019. The upcoming season will be the rising redshirt senior’s final year of eligibility.
“We are excited to have Emmanuel come to BYU,” the head coach said in a statement. “He has good size, speed and experience and is a great fit as a person and a player for our program. He knows Coach Steward well from their time together at Rice, and he really wants to be here. We’re looking forward to welcoming Emmanuel to our team.”
BYU’s second-year running backs coach, AJ Steward, served as Esukpa’s position coach for three years at Rice from 2015-17.
During his time with the Owls, Esukpa ran for 778 yards and six touchdowns on 196 carries. This past season, the 5-11, 232-pound back’s 461 yards were good for second on the team, behind Austin Walker’s 564.
There’s yet another update on the status of one of Clemson’s most talented and productive receivers, although there’s still uncertainty moving forward.
Reports surfaced Tuesday that Amari Rodgers had sustained a significant injury to one of his legs, perhaps even an ACL tear. A day later, the football program confirmed that the wide receiver underwent surgery to repair an unspecified injury to his right knee. Rodgers suffered the injury during practice this past Monday.
Left unsaid was the specific nature of the injury and a timetable for a return.
“He’s got a great attitude and he’s a grinder,” head coach Dabo Swinney said of Rodgers in a portion of a statement. “I have no doubt he’ll come back better than ever.”
In the Tigers’ run to the College Football Playoff championship, Rodgers was second on the team in receptions (55) and third in receiving yards (575) and receiving touchdowns (four). He also returned one punt for a touchdown, helping him earn honorable mention All-ACC honors as an all-purpose selection.
Rodgers, whose father is former Tennessee quarterback and current Volunteers assistant coach Tee Martin, is entering his true junior season.
Coming off the best back-to-back seasons in more than two decades at North Carolina State, and nearly a year after rejecting late 2017 overtures from Tennessee led to an adjusted deal, Dave Doeren is again on the receiving end of another amended agreement.
Tuesday evening, NC State announced that Doeren has signed a new five-year contract with the university. The new deal would keep the head football coach at the ACC school through Dec. 31 of 2023.
Doeren’s former deal ran through Dec. 31 of the previous year.
In addition to the one year added to the deal, Doeren’s guaranteed compensation will increase by $250,000. Doeren, whose $3 million in compensation last season was ninth in the 14-team ACC, will make $3.25 million in 2019; that adjusted number would’ve bumped him to seventh in conference pay in 2018.
“I’m grateful for the commitment and support NC State has provided to my family and I,” said Doeren in a statement. “This University and community are home to us, we’re excited with what we’re building with NC State football and I look forward to continuing to lead this program.”
Doeren, entering his seventh season with the Wolfpack, has guided NCSU to back-to-back nine-win seasons, the first time that’s happened since 1991-92. He’s also the first head coach in program history to lead the school to five straight bowl games.
In his first six years, Doeren is 43-34 overall and 20-28 in ACC play. The last two years, though, the conference record is 11-5 as they’ve finished second (2017) and third (2018) in the Atlantic Division.
Not surprisingly, an off-field incident has led to punitive measures for one playing member of the Tennessee football program.
Kenneth George Jr. was arrested late last week on multiple charges stemming from a spring break incident in Miami Beach. Tuesday, UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that the defensive back has been indefinitely suspended by the football program.
The suspension will keep George from participating in football-related activities as the legal issue runs its course.
“We don’t tolerate behavior like that, and we’re going to support all law enforcement that we come in contact with,” said Pruitt. “At the same time, we’re going to support Kenneth through this, and we’ll see where it goes.”
It’s alleged that George punched a police officer as the officer was attempting to clear a crowd off the streets, and is now facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence and disorderly conduct.
Once in custody, George was quoted as stating in the police report that the officer “hit me first, why can’t I hit him back?”
George came to the Volunteers as a junior college transfer last year. In limited action during his first season on Rocky Top, George played in four games.