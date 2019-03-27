NC State, Dave Doeren reach agreement on new five-year deal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Coming off the best back-to-back seasons in more than two decades at North Carolina State, and nearly a year after rejecting late 2017 overtures from Tennessee led to an adjusted deal, Dave Doeren is again on the receiving end of another amended agreement.

Tuesday evening, NC State announced that Doeren has signed a new five-year contract with the university. The new deal would keep the head football coach at the ACC school through Dec. 31 of 2023.

Doeren’s former deal ran through Dec. 31 of the previous year.

In addition to the one year added to the deal, Doeren’s guaranteed compensation will increase by $250,000. Doeren, whose $3 million in compensation last season was ninth in the 14-team ACC, will make $3.25 million in 2019; that adjusted number would’ve bumped him to seventh in conference pay in 2018.

“I’m grateful for the commitment and support NC State has provided to my family and I,” said Doeren in a statement. “This University and community are home to us, we’re excited with what we’re building with NC State football and I look forward to continuing to lead this program.”

Doeren, entering his seventh season with the Wolfpack, has guided NCSU to back-to-back nine-win seasons, the first time that’s happened since 1991-92. He’s also the first head coach in program history to lead the school to five straight bowl games.

In his first six years, Doeren is 43-34 overall and 20-28 in ACC play. The last two years, though, the conference record is 11-5 as they’ve finished second (2017) and third (2018) in the Atlantic Division.