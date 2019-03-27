Tennessee suspends DB arrested after allegedly punching police officer

Not surprisingly, an off-field incident has led to punitive measures for one playing member of the Tennessee football program.
Kenneth George Jr. was arrested late last week on multiple charges stemming from a spring break incident in Miami Beach. Tuesday, UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that the defensive back has been indefinitely suspended by the football program.
The suspension will keep George from participating in football-related activities as the legal issue runs its course.
“We don’t tolerate behavior like that, and we’re going to support all law enforcement that we come in contact with,” said Pruitt. “At the same time, we’re going to support Kenneth through this, and we’ll see where it goes.”
It’s alleged that George punched a police officer as the officer was attempting to clear a crowd off the streets, and is now facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence and disorderly conduct.
Once in custody, George was quoted as stating in the police report that the officer “hit me first, why can’t I hit him back?”
George came to the Volunteers as a junior college transfer last year. In limited action during his first season on Rocky Top, George played in four games.
It’s been a rough last couple of days on the injury front for Ohio State on both sides of the football.
Monday, it was reported that wide receiver Kamrynn Babb had suffered a serious non-contact knee injury during a spring practice session. A day later, OSU confirmed that Babb will undergo an unspecified surgical procedure in the next week to repair unspecified damage; at this point, it’s unclear how long Babb will be sidelined.
Additionally, the football program also confirmed that linebacker Justin Hilliard will be sidelined indefinitely because of injury. Unlike Babb, Hilliard has already undergone surgery to address his injury issue.
As for the specifics of that injury, LettermanRow.com, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation, is reporting that Hilliard suffered an Achilles injury during practice last week. As it stands right now, the rising fifth-year senior will be sidelined for at least the first month or so of the 2019 season, the website reported.
A five-star member of OSU’s 2015 recruiting class, Hilliard was rated as the No. 3 outside linebacker in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Ohio; and the No. 35 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board. The Cincinnati native was the highest-rated signee in the Buckeyes’ class that year.
Biceps injuries his first two years, however, sidelined the heralded recruit for most of those seasons. Hilliard did, though, play in nearly every game each of the past two seasons, with a significant amount of that action coming on special teams.
David Beaty and Kansas AD Jeff Long are currently locked in a game of he-said/he-said, and the prize is the ex-Jayhawk coach’s $3 million buyout. Beaty is suing the school after alleging KU is looking for a “dead hooker” in his proverbial closet, and Kansas conveniently found one in a possible NCAA violation committed by an unnamed Kansas assistant coach under Beaty’s watch, which would allow them to get out of his contract without paying the buyout.
That investigation, started by Kansas, has since spread to the NCAA, and Kansas has maintained that Beaty has not cooperated with them or the NCAA.
On Tuesday, Beaty’s representatives released a statement to SB Nation saying, in part:
KU’s statement that its review was focused on possible NCAA violations committed by me and that I refused to cooperate is verifiably false. From December 21st of last year to February 1st of this year my attorney sent multiple letters and emails to KU’s attorney trying to get my interview scheduled. Those attempts were accompanied by requests for copies of certain documents of mine that remained in KU’s possession and would allow me to properly prepare and accurately address any concerns.
…
While the NCAA’s investigative process prohibits me from discussing the investigation or my interview in any detail, I am able to communicate that I voluntarily interviewed with the enforcement staff regarding alleged NCAA violations, and I have fully cooperated with the investigation. I will continue to cooperate with the NCAA should they have any follow-up requests for information but otherwise look forward to the prompt resolution of their work.
Had Kansas simply paid Beaty’s buyout and/or did not discover a possible NCAA violation during the exit interview process (depending on who you believe), Beaty would be almost off KU’s books by now. Instead, the school will either get out from under that $3 million cloud without a drop on them, or they’ll have to pay it and attorney fees.
Michigan’s 2018 season was the ultimate mixed bag. There was the 10-game winning streak in the middle that saw the Wolverines look like one of the four best teams in the country, and then there were the other three games: a 24-17 loss at Notre Dame to open the year, the 62-39 debacle in Columbus, and then the 41-15 clunker to Florida in the Peach Bowl. The Wolverines began the year at No. 14 in the AP poll, dropped to No. 21 after the Notre Dame loss, climbed all the way to No. 4 when they stepped on the field in Columbus, and finished exactly where they started: No. 14.
Heading into a critical Year 5 at Michigan — aren’t they all critical, especially if you’re him? — Jim Harbaugh isn’t letting his team forget their crash landing by putting it on t-shirts.
“Coach Harbaugh gave us some shirts the other day with the co-Big (Ten) East champs on the front and then all the scores of the games we lost on the back,” tight end Sean McKeon told the Detroit News. “I took that shirt and hung it up in the tight ends room with the scores (showing), just a reminder how the season ended. We don’t want to do that again, obviously.”
Left guard Ben Bredeson took a different approach than McKeon. Instead of nailing his shirt to the wall in his meeting room, Bredeson put his in the bottom of his locker, where it will remain. “I remember all of (the losses), so we’re good,” he said.
As was feared earlier in the day, Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers has indeed suffered a torn ACL, according to multiple reports. While numerous outlets reported earlier Tuesday that Rodgers had suffered an undisclosed leg injury, Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated reported this afternoon it is indeed a torn ACL.
While the program has not announced the injury, Rodgers himself has confirmed an injury of some kind. TigerNet reported Rodgers was carried out of practice on Monday night, though Dabo Swinney did not mention it during his post-practice media session.
Rodgers was one of three stellar underclassman pass catchers for the Tigers during their 2018 title run. As a sophomore, Rodgers ranked second on the team with 55 catches covering 575 yards and four touchdowns. He trailed freshman Justyn Ross and fellow sophomore Tee Higgins in yards and touchdowns.
He posted his best career game in Clemson’s 59-10 drubbing of Florida State on Oct. 27, catching six passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns.