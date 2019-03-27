Tennessee suspends DB arrested after allegedly punching police officer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not surprisingly, an off-field incident has led to punitive measures for one playing member of the Tennessee football program.

Kenneth George Jr. was arrested late last week on multiple charges stemming from a spring break incident in Miami Beach. Tuesday, UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that the defensive back has been indefinitely suspended by the football program.

The suspension will keep George from participating in football-related activities as the legal issue runs its course.

“We don’t tolerate behavior like that, and we’re going to support all law enforcement that we come in contact with,” said Pruitt. “At the same time, we’re going to support Kenneth through this, and we’ll see where it goes.”

It’s alleged that George punched a police officer as the officer was attempting to clear a crowd off the streets, and is now facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence and disorderly conduct.

Once in custody, George was quoted as stating in the police report that the officer “hit me first, why can’t I hit him back?”

George came to the Volunteers as a junior college transfer last year. In limited action during his first season on Rocky Top, George played in four games.