West Virginia LB Brendan Ferns retires from football

Another college football player has decided to step away from the game in the interest of concerns about his health. On Wednesday, West Virginia linebacker Brendan Ferns officially called it a career after dealing with a number of injuries since his arrival in Morgantown.
“This was a tough decision, but I have accepted a medical scholarship and will not be able to play my final two years here at WVU,” Ferns said in a statement shared on his Twitter account. “These past three years at WVU were not how I envisioned them, but life happens. eventually, every athlete will have to hang it up, but some do sooner than others.”
A prized recruit in West Virginia’s Class of 2016, Ferns only ever managed to appear in eight games for West Virginia due to shoulder and knee injuries plaguing his time in a Mountaineer uniform. He was out of action for the majority of the 2018 season as he recovered from an offseason knee surgery.
Citing personal matters with his family regarding health concerns for his sister and mother, Auburn defensive back Cam’Ron Kelly announced he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Kelly’s announcement comes within months of enrolling early as a member of Auburn’s Class of 2019.
“I will be looking to attend a university closer to home so I can be around my family, have peace of mind about their circumstances, and enable them the ability to visit me at any given moment,” Kelly said in a released statement on his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon. “I will be forever grateful and appreciative to Auburn University for the opportunity they have afforded me, but at this time in my life I have to ride for my family and ensure they are taken care of.”
Kelly was a four-star recruit out of high school. The Chesapeake, Virginia product had chosen Auburn over offers from Oklahoma, Penn State, Virginia and more in a recruiting process that saw plenty of changes along the way. If he is aiming to play closer to home, that could lead him to go to a school like Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland or Penn State if any are still in the market for his services. And with his kind of talent, they all should absolutely be open to finding a spot on the roster for him if they can make it work out.
Obviously, this is a tough blow for Auburn to lose a four-star talent from the most recent recruiting class so quickly, but Kelly made it perfectly clear he is simply doing what he feels is best for his family. It’s tough to blame him for that decision making. And considering the family circumstances cited in his statement, it stands to reason Kelly may be able to transfer to a new school and be able to be eligible right away this fall without having to sit out a year under standard NCAA protocol. Even though he has yet to play a single down of football, the standard NCAA transfer policy would still hold Kelly accountable to sit out a season before being eligible to play beginning in 2020. However, the NCAA has been much more accommodating with waiver requests lately and this would seem to fall under the umbrella of hardships that allow a player to become eligible right away following a transfer.
Where Kelly will go next remains to be seen. There is no timetable known yet for when that decision may be made.
Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen is busy amassing a roster that he feels will be able to compete for the AAC title this season. The latest addition to the roster will reportedly come from Holgorsen’s previous conference, the Big 12.
According to a report from Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston, via Twitter, Houston will be the new home to former Texas running back Kyle Porter. And as a graduate transfer from the Longhorns, Porter will be eligible to play right away this fall for the Cougars, with two years of eligibility still at his disposal.
After appearing in 23 games in his first two seasons in Austin, Porter managed to appear in just four games for Texas in 2018. Because of the new redshirt rule that went into effect last season, that allows Porter to preserve one year of eligibility because he had not redshirted prior to last fall. That’s good news for Houston, who will be getting a back who may feel a need to prove something as he takes advantage of a new opportunity. The former four-star recruit just hasn’t been able to become a main cog in the offense during his time at Texas, so a clean slate with a program starting a new era with a new head coach could just be the right situation for Porter beginning this fall.
Porter won’t be ready to jump right into a starting job, however, as Houston is already in decent shape at the running back position. But don’t expect Holgorsen to let Porter’s untapped potential to go to waste in an offense that should be capable of opening things up and spreading the ball around. Depth at the running back position can come at a premium, especially in the Group of Five, so adding a player like Porter will undoubtedly make Houston’s stable of running backs a quality asset.
Helmet sticker to Burnt Orange Nation.
Rice’s loss in the ground game is officially BYU’s gain.
Late Tuesday morning, the football independent officially announced that Emmanuel Esukpa has been added to Kalani Sitake’s football roster. Earlier this offseason, the running back had opted to leave the Owls and place his name into the NCAA transfer database.
As a graduate transfer, Esukpa will be eligible to play immediately for the Cougars in 2019. The upcoming season will be the rising redshirt senior’s final year of eligibility.
“We are excited to have Emmanuel come to BYU,” the head coach said in a statement. “He has good size, speed and experience and is a great fit as a person and a player for our program. He knows Coach Steward well from their time together at Rice, and he really wants to be here. We’re looking forward to welcoming Emmanuel to our team.”
BYU’s second-year running backs coach, AJ Steward, served as Esukpa’s position coach for three years at Rice from 2015-17.
During his time with the Owls, Esukpa ran for 778 yards and six touchdowns on 196 carries. This past season, the 5-11, 232-pound back’s 461 yards were good for second on the team, behind Austin Walker’s 564.
There’s yet another update on the status of one of Clemson’s most talented and productive receivers, although there’s still uncertainty moving forward.
Reports surfaced Tuesday that Amari Rodgers had sustained a significant injury to one of his legs, perhaps even an ACL tear. A day later, the football program confirmed that the wide receiver underwent surgery to repair an unspecified injury to his right knee. Rodgers suffered the injury during practice this past Monday.
Left unsaid was the specific nature of the injury and a timetable for a return.
“He’s got a great attitude and he’s a grinder,” head coach Dabo Swinney said of Rodgers in a portion of a statement. “I have no doubt he’ll come back better than ever.”
In the Tigers’ run to the College Football Playoff championship, Rodgers was second on the team in receptions (55) and third in receiving yards (575) and receiving touchdowns (four). He also returned one punt for a touchdown, helping him earn honorable mention All-ACC honors as an all-purpose selection.
Rodgers, whose father is former Tennessee quarterback and current Volunteers assistant coach Tee Martin, is entering his true junior season.