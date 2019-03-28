Another Duke Blue Devil out indefinitely after surgery

Citing personal matters with his family regarding health concerns for his sister and mother, Auburn defensive back Cam’Ron Kelly announced he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Kelly’s announcement comes within months of enrolling early as a member of Auburn’s Class of 2019.

“I will be looking to attend a university closer to home so I can be around my family, have peace of mind about their circumstances, and enable them the ability to visit me at any given moment,” Kelly said in a released statement on his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon. “I will be forever grateful and appreciative to Auburn University for the opportunity they have afforded me, but at this time in my life I have to ride for my family and ensure they are taken care of.”

Kelly was a four-star recruit out of high school. The Chesapeake, Virginia product had chosen Auburn over offers from Oklahoma, Penn State, Virginia and more in a recruiting process that saw plenty of changes along the way. If he is aiming to play closer to home, that could lead him to go to a school like Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland or Penn State if any are still in the market for his services. And with his kind of talent, they all should absolutely be open to finding a spot on the roster for him if they can make it work out.

Obviously, this is a tough blow for Auburn to lose a four-star talent from the most recent recruiting class so quickly, but Kelly made it perfectly clear he is simply doing what he feels is best for his family. It’s tough to blame him for that decision making. And considering the family circumstances cited in his statement, it stands to reason Kelly may be able to transfer to a new school and be able to be eligible right away this fall without having to sit out a year under standard NCAA protocol. Even though he has yet to play a single down of football, the standard NCAA transfer policy would still hold Kelly accountable to sit out a season before being eligible to play beginning in 2020. However, the NCAA has been much more accommodating with waiver requests lately and this would seem to fall under the umbrella of hardships that allow a player to become eligible right away following a transfer.

Where Kelly will go next remains to be seen. There is no timetable known yet for when that decision may be made.

