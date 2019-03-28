Colorado, ex-coach Mike MacIntyre agree to $7.24 million settlement

I’m guessing that this would be Exhibit No. 1,486 as to the notion that it absolutely, positively pays to get fired as a head football coach at a Power Five program.

Mike MacIntyre was “let go” as the coach at Colorado in November of last year and, per the terms of his contract, was due a buyout of $10.3 million as his dismissal was without cause. According to the contract, MacIntyre was to be paid that eight-figure buyout in monthly installments over the next three years.

Tuesday, however, the Boulder Daily Camera reported that MacIntyre and the university have reached an agreement on a settlement that will pay the fired coach nearly $7.24 million when all of the financial dust settles. Instead of monthly payments, though, MacIntyre will receive an initial lump sum payment of $3.542 million due no later than this coming Monday, and a second lump sum payment of $3.696 million that is payable on Jan. 20 of next year.

The negotiated settlement will save the university’s athletic department close to $3 million.

“Through mediation, we have come to an agreement with coach MacIntyre on what we will pay him to fulfill the remaining obligations of his contract,” the university told the newspaper in a statement. “Each party had differing views on how much was owed based on various clauses of the contract. We are satisfied to come to this resolution so that CU and coach MacIntyre can move on. We thank coach MacIntyre for his six years of service to CU and wish him every success in his coaching career.”

In those six seasons, MacIntyre went 30-44 overall and 14-39 in Pac-12 play. After posting a 10-win season in 2016 that included a South Division championship, the Buffaloes won five games under MacIntyre each of the next two seasons.

A month after his dismissal, MacIntyre was named defensive coordinator at Ole Miss.