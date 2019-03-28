Getty Images

LSU RB Tae Provens charged with rape three days after entering NCAA transfer database

By John TaylorMar 28, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
Tae Provens’ journey to finding a new college football home has hit a rather sizable and disturbing legal pothole.

According to the Baton Rouge Advocate, Provens (pictured, No. 25) was booked this past Wednesday on one count of third-degree rape stemming from an alleged incident that took place March 24.  That alleged incident took place three days after the running back had placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.

The alleged sexual assault took place at Provens’ on-campus apartment very early Sunday morning following a night of drinking.

From the Advocate‘s report:

The woman told police she and her friend went to Provens’ apartment for about an hour and a half around 2 a.m. [Sunday]. Once there, she said, Provens followed her into his bedroom, where she had gone to use the bathroom, which was attached to the bedroom. At that point, she “blacks out,” the woman told police, explaining that her memory became hazy. The woman said she had been drinking earlier in the night.

She told police the next thing she remembered was her shirt coming off and trying to hold onto her underwear while it was pulled off, the report says. Then, she said, Provens started raping her. He stopped briefly when the woman told him, “no, no, no,” but then he tried to resume. The woman was able to escape, get dressed, and leave.

Another woman, who didn’t witness the sexual assault, told police that the alleged victim was visibly upset after she left Provens’ bedroom.  When confronted by that woman, Provens acknowledged he had sex with the other woman but claimed it was consensual.

“We take any and all allegations like these seriously, and currently, this is a law enforcement investigation,” a statement from the university began. “Once the law enforcement component is completed, the Office of Student Advocacy & Accountability and the Title IX office will conduct their investigation as well. Provens entered the NCAA transfer portal on March 21, and since that time, he has not participated in team activities.

“At LSU, we’re committed to ending sexual violence and maintaining a community of respect, and an alleged incident like this goes against everything we stand for within our community. Our thoughts go out to the victim in this incident and every resource available through the university is being offered through the LSU CARE Team.”

Provens was a three-star member of LSU’s 2018 recruiting class.  As a true freshman, Provens totaled 13 yards on four carries in a pair of appearances for the Tigers.

Another Duke Blue Devil out indefinitely after surgery

By John TaylorMar 28, 2019, 8:42 AM EDT
For the second time in a week, Duke’s roster has taken an injury hit.

Duke announced over this past weekend that rising redshirt junior linebacker Brandon Hill underwent arthroscopic surgery this past Friday to repair unspecified damage in his right knee.  A couple of days later, the football program acknowledged that rising redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jacob Rimmer underwent surgery on Monday to repair an unspecified injury to his left shoulder.

As was the case with Hill, Rimmer will be sidelined indefinitely as he rehabs from the medical procedure.

Coming out of high school in Tennessee, Rimmer was a three-star member of the Blue Devils’ 2017 recruiting class.  After redshirting as a true freshman, the 6-7, 295-pound lineman played in three games this past season.

West Virginia LB Brendan Ferns retires from football

By Kevin McGuireMar 27, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT
Another college football player has decided to step away from the game in the interest of concerns about his health. On Wednesday, West Virginia linebacker Brendan Ferns officially called it a career after dealing with a number of injuries since his arrival in Morgantown.

“This was a tough decision, but I have accepted a medical scholarship and will not be able to play my final two years here at WVU,” Ferns said in a statement shared on his Twitter account. “These past three years at WVU were not how I envisioned them, but life happens. eventually, every athlete will have to hang it up, but some do sooner than others.”

A prized recruit in West Virginia’s Class of 2016, Ferns only ever managed to appear in eight games for West Virginia due to shoulder and knee injuries plaguing his time in a Mountaineer uniform. He was out of action for the majority of the 2018 season as he recovered from an offseason knee surgery.

Auburn Class of 2019 DB Cam’Ron Kelly announces he has entered NCAA transfer portal

By Kevin McGuireMar 27, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT
Citing personal matters with his family regarding health concerns for his sister and mother, Auburn defensive back Cam’Ron Kelly announced he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Kelly’s announcement comes within months of enrolling early as a member of Auburn’s Class of 2019.

“I will be looking to attend a university closer to home so I can be around my family, have peace of mind about their circumstances, and enable them the ability to visit me at any given moment,” Kelly said in a released statement on his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon. “I will be forever grateful and appreciative to Auburn University for the opportunity they have afforded me, but at this time in my life I have to ride for my family and ensure they are taken care of.”

Kelly was a four-star recruit out of high school. The Chesapeake, Virginia product had chosen Auburn over offers from Oklahoma, Penn State, Virginia and more in a recruiting process that saw plenty of changes along the way. If he is aiming to play closer to home, that could lead him to go to a school like Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland or Penn State if any are still in the market for his services. And with his kind of talent, they all should absolutely be open to finding a spot on the roster for him if they can make it work out.

Obviously, this is a tough blow for Auburn to lose a four-star talent from the most recent recruiting class so quickly, but Kelly made it perfectly clear he is simply doing what he feels is best for his family. It’s tough to blame him for that decision making. And considering the family circumstances cited in his statement, it stands to reason Kelly may be able to transfer to a new school and be able to be eligible right away this fall without having to sit out a year under standard NCAA protocol. Even though he has yet to play a single down of football, the standard NCAA transfer policy would still hold Kelly accountable to sit out a season before being eligible to play beginning in 2020. However, the NCAA has been much more accommodating with waiver requests lately and this would seem to fall under the umbrella of hardships that allow a player to become eligible right away following a transfer.

Where Kelly will go next remains to be seen. There is no timetable known yet for when that decision may be made.

Houston the reported destination for transferring Longhorns RB Kyle Porter

By Kevin McGuireMar 27, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT
Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen is busy amassing a roster that he feels will be able to compete for the AAC title this season. The latest addition to the roster will reportedly come from Holgorsen’s previous conference, the Big 12.

According to a report from Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston, via Twitter, Houston will be the new home to former Texas running back Kyle Porter. And as a graduate transfer from the Longhorns, Porter will be eligible to play right away this fall for the Cougars, with two years of eligibility still at his disposal.

After appearing in 23 games in his first two seasons in Austin, Porter managed to appear in just four games for Texas in 2018. Because of the new redshirt rule that went into effect last season, that allows Porter to preserve one year of eligibility because he had not redshirted prior to last fall. That’s good news for Houston, who will be getting a back who may feel a need to prove something as he takes advantage of a new opportunity. The former four-star recruit just hasn’t been able to become a main cog in the offense during his time at Texas, so a clean slate with a program starting a new era with a new head coach could just be the right situation for Porter beginning this fall.

Porter won’t be ready to jump right into a starting job, however, as Houston is already in decent shape at the running back position. But don’t expect Holgorsen to let Porter’s untapped potential to go to waste in an offense that should be capable of opening things up and spreading the ball around. Depth at the running back position can come at a premium, especially in the Group of Five, so adding a player like Porter will undoubtedly make Houston’s stable of running backs a quality asset.

