Boise State DB Robert Lewis arrested and charged with DUI

The Navy football family is mourning the passing of a legendary Midshipmen today. Joe Bellino, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1960, passed away at the age of 81 on Thursday after battling health concerns for an extended period of time.

Navy retired Bellino’s No. 27 following his Heisman Trophy season of 1960. He is one of two Heisman Trophy winners in Navy football history, as he was later joined in the Heisman Trophy fraternity by Roger Staubach in 1963. Navy has not had a Heisman Trophy winner since. Bellino beat out Minnesota guard Tom Brown for the award, as well as Pittsburgh’s Mike Ditka (finished sixth). Bellino came in first place in each region of the Heisman voting.

The Heisman Trophy Trust mourns the loss of 1960 Heisman Winner, @NavyFB legend, Joe Bellino https://t.co/Hx9JAqOjgs pic.twitter.com/WyRUqlQu7P — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) March 29, 2019

During his senior Heisman campaign, Bellino rushed for 834 yards and 17 touchdowns and recorded 280 receiving yards for the Midshipmen. Navy ended the year with a loss to Missouri in the Orange Bowl, but Bellino scored a touchdown in the game.

In addition to the Heisman Trophy, Bellino also took home the Maxwell Award and was a unanimous All-American. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1977. After his time playing football for Navy, Bellino served in the Navy for four years before returning to football at the professional level. Although he was drafted by the Washington Redskins of the NFL in the 1961 NFL Draft, Bellino opted to commit to the Boston Patriots of the AFL and he would join the Patriots after his tour of duty in 1965.

After three years in the pros, Bellino returned to the Navy to serve and move up the ranks in the United States Navy and Naval Reserve. He retired as a Captain.

