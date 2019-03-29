Broken collarbone sidelines Baylor safety JT Woods for the spring

Spring football is underway for Baylor as another year under head coach Matt Rhule looks to see some more steps forward on the football field. This spring, however, the Bears are missing a few bodies due to injury-related issues. Among them is safety JT Woods, who is recovering from a broken collarbone.

The injury took place in spring practices and will not pose a risk to his status for the upcoming football season. Woods underwent surgery to address the injury earlier this week. Although the injury is nothing that will prevent Woods from seeing the field in the fall, he will be out of action for a bit in the immediate future.

“JT picked a pass off the other day, and the receiver tried to knock it away and landed on (Woods) shoulder and broke his collarbone,” Rhule told reporters on Thursday, according to Waco Tribune-Herald. “He had surgery this morning. Not a real major injury, it’s something he’ll come back from. I talked to the doctors and hopefully he’ll be able to come back and run pretty soon.”

Woods is a member of the Baylor track and field team, so the injury will be more costly to track team for now with the Texas Relays coming up shortly for the Bears.

As a freshman in 2018, Woods appeared in all 13 games and recorded 18 tackles with one sack and two pass breakups.

