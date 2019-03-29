Joe Bellino, Navy’s first Heisman Trophy winner, dies at 81

The Navy football family is mourning the death of a legendary Midshipmen today. Joe Bellino, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1960, died at 81 on Thursday after battling health concerns for an extended period of time.
Navy retired Bellino’s No. 27 following his Heisman Trophy season of 1960. He is one of two Heisman Trophy winners in Navy football history, as he was later joined in the Heisman Trophy fraternity by Roger Staubach in 1963. Navy has not had a Heisman Trophy winner since. Bellino beat out Minnesota guard Tom Brown for the award, as well as Pittsburgh’s Mike Ditka (finished sixth). Bellino came in first place in each region of the Heisman voting.
During his senior Heisman campaign, Bellino rushed for 834 yards and 17 touchdowns and recorded 280 receiving yards for the Midshipmen. Navy ended the year with a loss to Missouri in the Orange Bowl, but Bellino scored a touchdown in the game.
In addition to the Heisman Trophy, Bellino also took home the Maxwell Award and was a unanimous All-American. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1977. After his time playing football for Navy, Bellino served in the Navy for four years before returning to football at the professional level. Although he was drafted by the Washington Redskins of the NFL in the 1961 NFL Draft, Bellino opted to commit to the Boston Patriots of the AFL and he would join the Patriots after his tour of duty in 1965.
After three years in the pros, Bellino returned to the Navy to serve and move up the ranks in the United States Navy and Naval Reserve. He retired as a Captain.
New details are out surrounding the tragic death of Georgia Tech’s Brandon Adams and they make a sad story that much sadder for the friends and family members of the beloved Yellow Jackets defensive tackle.
Per the Atlanta Journal Constitution, a police report in the matter has finally shed some light on the circumstances surrounding Adams’ death after an earlier autopsy proved to be inconclusive:
Georgia Tech football player Brandon Adams was practicing “step dancing” – or stepping — with friends when he collapsed and hit his head late Saturday night, according to an Atlanta police report, leading to the death of the popular Yellow Jackets player that has stunned the team and fan base.
According to the report, friends of Adams told Georgia Tech police that they were practicing stepping in the garage area of a townhouse near Tech’s campus when they took a water break, which is when Adams fell backward and hit his head. After going into convulsions, he began to foam at the mouth.
Adams death was announced by the football program on Sunday and expected to be a key member of the team in 2019 after carving out a regular role as a part-time starter the past three years.
“Nothing in Mr. Adams’ autopsy by the GBI on Monday pointed to foul play and we have no evidence right now to merit a criminal investigation,” police said in a statement provided to the AJC. “Witnesses have told our investigators that Adams had been participating in a dance routine when he collapsed suddenly. The Department is awaiting toxicology and other lab results being tested by the GBI following the autopsy to determine our next step.”
Adams, just 21 at the time of his passing, is set to be laid to rest at his funeral on Saturday in the Nashville, Tenn. area according to the paper.
Kansas could be one step closer to making a decision on any potential return of star Pooka Williams after the running back entered into a reported diversion agreement with prosecutors for his alleged domestic violence case.
Court documents spelling out the agreement were obtained by the Lawrence Journal World on Friday and detail the steps that Williams must take for the charges to be dropped from his record. The tailback was suspended from the team back in December after being arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery involving Williams allegedly punching a woman at a local apartment complex and grabbing her by the throat.
In order for the charges to be dropped, Williams must complete 40 hours of community service, go through an anger management course, avoid alcohol/recreational drugs and fulfill several other requirements over the coming 12 months.
“If diversion is approved, and we decide to do it, there won’t be any more court,” Williams’ lawyer told the paper in January. “It would keep a conviction off his record.”
While head coach Les Miles has yet to weigh in on the sophomore’s potential return to the team, the school did issue a statement to local reporters confirming that he remains suspended in the wake of the original domestic violence incident.
Williams was named the Big 12’s Offensive Freshman of the Year after rushing for 1,125 yards last season with the Jayhawks.
There are a ton of storylines that played out in the 2018 season but one of the most interesting to surface out in the Pac-12 was the sudden drop off in play from Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate. The Wildcats star was labeled a Heisman Trophy favorite after dazzling with his legs and his arm as a sophomore and was expected to be even more dangerous under the new coaching staff of Kevin Sumlin.
That turned out not to be the case however, with an early season ankle injury holding Tate back for most of the year and the team going from one-time South Division threat to missing out on a bowl game altogether. The signal-caller opted to bypass the NFL Draft and return for his senior year in Tucson as a result and he addressed why his focus is now on moving forward in 2019 after not much went his way as a junior.
“I knew I had a lot more to prove. I knew I left a lot on the table. I know what my ceiling is. I know what I can do,” Tate said, according to the Arizona Daily Star. “With the circumstances I was dealing with last year, I couldn’t really perform to the best of my ability and show the next level what I can do. Thankfully, I had another year to learn and refine myself in this offense.”
Interestingly, the Daily Star notes that refining himself in the offense will actually result in fewer of those highlight reel plays we were so used to seeing out of Tate because offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone wants the QB to play more “within the system.”
We’ll see if that helps Tate live up to his ceiling but either way, it’s good to hear he’s healthy again and aiming to be much more like the caliber of player we all expected to watch after bursting onto the scene back in 2017.
The anger over NCAA sanctions still hasn’t worn off in Columbia.
Nearly two months after the Committee on Infractions slapped Missouri with a bowl ban, among other things, for an academic fraud case, the school’s athletic director is using the program’s freshly-launched appeal this week to lay into the NCAA once again for both their process and their conclusions involved in the case.
“The penalties that our program is now appealing were surprising in severity, particularly after investigators praised our “exemplary” cooperation throughout the joint investigation. Since the announcement, journalists, community members and Missouri leaders, and even our athletic competitors, have expressed puzzlement that integrity and truthfulness turned out to be a poor strategy,” AD Jim Sterk wrote in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Our students and future students who had nothing to do with this violation could suffer the brunt of the sanctions, which include bans from postseason play, recruiting restrictions and loss of scholarships. That would be a shame, considering those involved in this isolated case are no longer at Mizzou.”
This isn’t the first time Sterk has lambasted everything involved in this case or expressed outrage in the overall penalties for the football program. That’s understandable — not just because the penalties were a bit over the top for a fairly narrow case — but because it will result in millions of dollars flowing out of the athletic department’s already dwindling coffers.
Appeals are not typically all that successful when it comes to the NCAA infractions process but it’s pretty clear that the Tigers are not going down without a very public fight that is sure to play into the minds of Mizzou supporters.