Joe Bellino, Navy’s first Heisman Trophy winner, passes away

The Navy football family is mourning the passing of a legendary Midshipmen today. Joe Bellino, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1960, passed away at the age of 81 on Thursday after battling health concerns for an extended period of time.
Navy retired Bellino’s No. 27 following his Heisman Trophy season of 1960. He is one of two Heisman Trophy winners in Navy football history, as he was later joined in the Heisman Trophy fraternity by Roger Staubach in 1963. Navy has not had a Heisman Trophy winner since. Bellino beat out Minnesota guard Tom Brown for the award, as well as Pittsburgh’s Mike Ditka (finished sixth). Bellino came in first place in each region of the Heisman voting.
During his senior Heisman campaign, Bellino rushed for 834 yards and 17 touchdowns and recorded 280 receiving yards for the Midshipmen. Navy ended the year with a loss to Missouri in the Orange Bowl, but Bellino scored a touchdown in the game.
In addition to the Heisman Trophy, Bellino also took home the Maxwell Award and was a unanimous All-American. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1977. After his time playing football for Navy, Bellino served in the Navy for four years before returning to football at the professional level. Although he was drafted by the Washington Redskins of the NFL in the 1961 NFL Draft, Bellino opted to commit to the Boston Patriots of the AFL and he would join the Patriots after his tour of duty in 1965.
After three years in the pros, Bellino returned to the Navy to serve and move up the ranks in the United States Navy and Naval Reserve. He retired as a Captain.
Boise State defensive back Robert Lewis got himself into some legal trouble overnight.
According to a report from the Idaho Press, Lewis was arrested early Friday morning and charged with driving under the influence. He was booked into county jail at 3:25 a.m. local time Friday morning.
At this time, there is no update on the status of Lewis with the Boise State football program. The school is currently gathering information regarding the incident and is aware of the situation. He is reportedly scheduled to appear in court today.
Lewis played in 10 games for the Broncos in 2018, in which he recorded a pair of tackles. Lewis will be a redshirt junior this upcoming season with two years of eligibility remaining with the Broncos.
Spring football is underway for Baylor as another year under head coach Matt Rhule looks to see some more steps forward on the football field. This spring, however, the Bears are missing a few bodies due to injury-related issues. Among them is safety JT Woods, who is recovering from a broken collarbone.
The injury took place in spring practices and will not pose a risk to his status for the upcoming football season. Woods underwent surgery to address the injury earlier this week. Although the injury is nothing that will prevent Woods from seeing the field in the fall, he will be out of action for a bit in the immediate future.
“JT picked a pass off the other day, and the receiver tried to knock it away and landed on (Woods) shoulder and broke his collarbone,” Rhule told reporters on Thursday, according to Waco Tribune-Herald. “He had surgery this morning. Not a real major injury, it’s something he’ll come back from. I talked to the doctors and hopefully he’ll be able to come back and run pretty soon.”
Woods is a member of the Baylor track and field team, so the injury will be more costly to track team for now with the Texas Relays coming up shortly for the Bears.
As a freshman in 2018, Woods appeared in all 13 games and recorded 18 tackles with one sack and two pass breakups.
A failure to complete mandated community service could land Texas A&M defensive lineman Ondario Robinson in some legal trouble. According to a report from The Dallas Morning News, Robinson could be facing some additional punishment from the legal system after he failed to meet the 60 hours of community service that was agreed upon as part of a plea deal in 2017 after he confessed to stealing a bicycle that was being tracked by university police.
Per the report, Robinson agreed to complete 60 hours of community service over a span of 180 days as part of an anti-theft program. The terms fell under a deal that landed Robinson in nine months of a community supervision program, but a county court showed Robinson failed to complete the 60 hours of community service. how many hours he fell short was not reported, but the court motioned to move forward with the legal case against Robinson for the stolen bike as he failed to fulfill his obligation in the plea deal. Robinson also failed to submit a mandated drug and alcohol test five times during that same span.
Robinson was arrested on January 31 and released on bail that same day after a warrant for his arrest was issued. He is currently scheduled to appear in court on April 16 and he faces up to 180 days in a jail cell with a fine on top of that.
As of now, Robinson remains with the Texas A&M football program and is participating in spring football practices. No update on his status with the team has been issued otherwise. For now, Texas A&M is gathering information regarding Robinson and will likely wait to make any decisions with his status with the program.
Documents from the law firm in charge of an internal review of Baylor University’s response to allegations of sexual assault have been ordered to be turned over by a federal judge in Texas, according to the Associated Press. The documents ordered to be turned over will help provide a more complete overview of the handling of sexual abuse allegations connected to Baylor football players under former Baylor head coach Art Briles.
“This is the stuff that’s been hidden for three years that substantiates and gives the details behind the failures that were acknowledged by the (university) regents,” Jim Dunnam, an attorney representing plaintiffs who filed claims against Baylor, said.
The documents requested to be turned over are from the Pepper Hamilton law firm in Philadelphia, which conducted an internal review of Baylor in 2016 in the fallout of the widespread sexual assault epidemic within the program that ultimately led to the firing of Briles and reorganization of key leaders within the university. Among the documents sought after include interviews with witnesses, emails, and information from local police reports in Waco, Texas.
While the internal review of Baylor’s handling of sexual assault cases on campus was critical of the university, the push to have more of the report’s gathered information has been desired by those who want full and clear transparency in the ongoing situation.