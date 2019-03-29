Kansas RB Pooka Williams agrees to community service, anger management in domestic violence case

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kansas could be one step closer to making a decision on any potential return of star Pooka Williams after the running back entered into a reported diversion agreement with prosecutors for his alleged domestic violence case.

Court documents spelling out the agreement were obtained by the Lawrence Journal World on Friday and detail the steps that Williams must take for the charges to be dropped from his record. The tailback was suspended from the team back in December after being arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery involving Williams allegedly punching a woman at a local apartment complex and grabbing her by the throat.

In order for the charges to be dropped, Williams must complete 40 hours of community service, go through an anger management course, avoid alcohol/recreational drugs and fulfill several other requirements over the coming 12 months.

“If diversion is approved, and we decide to do it, there won’t be any more court,” Williams’ lawyer told the paper in January. “It would keep a conviction off his record.”

While head coach Les Miles has yet to weigh in on the sophomore’s potential return to the team, the school did issue a statement to local reporters confirming that he remains suspended in the wake of the original domestic violence incident.

This from KU associate AD Jim Marchiony regarding Pooka Williams: "Pooka remains suspended from all team-related activities at this time while the university continues to evaluate the Dec. 5 incident. We continue to take this matter very seriously." — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) March 29, 2019

Williams was named the Big 12’s Offensive Freshman of the Year after rushing for 1,125 yards last season with the Jayhawks.