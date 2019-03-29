Mizzou AD blasts NCAA sanctions again in newspaper op-ed

The anger over NCAA sanctions still hasn’t worn off in Columbia.

Nearly two months after the Committee on Infractions slapped Missouri with a bowl ban, among other things, for an academic fraud case, the school’s athletic director is using the program’s freshly-launched appeal this week to lay into the NCAA once again for both their process and their conclusions involved in the case.

“The penalties that our program is now appealing were surprising in severity, particularly after investigators praised our “exemplary” cooperation throughout the joint investigation. Since the announcement, journalists, community members and Missouri leaders, and even our athletic competitors, have expressed puzzlement that integrity and truthfulness turned out to be a poor strategy,” AD Jim Sterk wrote in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Our students and future students who had nothing to do with this violation could suffer the brunt of the sanctions, which include bans from postseason play, recruiting restrictions and loss of scholarships. That would be a shame, considering those involved in this isolated case are no longer at Mizzou.”

This isn’t the first time Sterk has lambasted everything involved in this case or expressed outrage in the overall penalties for the football program. That’s understandable — not just because the penalties were a bit over the top for a fairly narrow case — but because it will result in millions of dollars flowing out of the athletic department’s already dwindling coffers.

Appeals are not typically all that successful when it comes to the NCAA infractions process but it’s pretty clear that the Tigers are not going down without a very public fight that is sure to play into the minds of Mizzou supporters.