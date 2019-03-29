Texas A&M DL faces legal action after not completing community service

A failure to complete mandated community service could land Texas A&M defensive lineman Ondario Robinson in some legal trouble. According to a report from The Dallas Morning News, Robinson could be facing some additional punishment from the legal system after he failed to meet the 60 hours of community service that was agreed upon as part of a plea deal in 2017 after he confessed to stealing a bicycle that was being tracked by university police.

Per the report, Robinson agreed to complete 60 hours of community service over a span of 180 days as part of an anti-theft program. The terms fell under a deal that landed Robinson in nine months of a community supervision program, but a county court showed Robinson failed to complete the 60 hours of community service. how many hours he fell short was not reported, but the court motioned to move forward with the legal case against Robinson for the stolen bike as he failed to fulfill his obligation in the plea deal. Robinson also failed to submit a mandated drug and alcohol test five times during that same span.

Robinson was arrested on January 31 and released on bail that same day after a warrant for his arrest was issued. He is currently scheduled to appear in court on April 16 and he faces up to 180 days in a jail cell with a fine on top of that.

As of now, Robinson remains with the Texas A&M football program and is participating in spring football practices. No update on his status with the team has been issued otherwise. For now, Texas A&M is gathering information regarding Robinson and will likely wait to make any decisions with his status with the program.

