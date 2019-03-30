Amid public criticism, United Airlines offers to back out of LA Coliseum naming rights deal with USC

USC sold the naming rights to LA Memorial Coliseum to United Airlines in January 2018. The naming rights are to go into effect starting this upcoming college football season, but it seems that plan may be in a holding pattern for now.

United Airlines, according to a Los Angeles Times report, has offered to back out of the naming rights deal out of respect for the stadium’s legacy for being a tribute to soldiers who fought and died in World War I. The naming rights deal had been criticized by many when the deal was first announced with many voicing concerns about disrespecting the intent for the name of the stadium as the stadium would have been renamed United Airlines Memorial Coliseum.

“If USC is not in a position to honor the terms of the agreement, including in particular the name change, United would be amenable to abiding by the wishes of the community, stepping away from this partnership with USC, and mutually terminating the agreement,” a letter from United Airlines California President Janet Lamkin said.

USC agreed to sell the naming rights of the stadium to United Airlines for a sum of $69 million over the course of 15 years. The deal was to help support USC’s renovation costs to the football stadium, which have added up to roughly $270 million. USC is still hoping to keep United Airlines on board with an agreement and would contemplate a possible compromise, such as United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, although the likelihood United Airlines would be satisfied with that alternative remains in question.

There is still plenty of time to work out a deal that satisfies both USC and United Airlines. Whether fans and veterans will be as satisfied with the endgame is anybody’s guess.

