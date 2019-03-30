Purdue QB Elijah Sindelar misses spring practice with knee injury

Ordinarily, we might not pay too close attention to news of a kicker entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal. But UTSA kicker Jared Sackett isn’t just some run of the mill kicker.

Sackett has entered the NCAA transfer portal, as first reported by JJ Perez of 247 Sports, via Twitter. By entering his name in the transfer portal, Sackett is able to have contact with other college football programs as he explores his possible transfer options. This does not confirm Sackett is leaving UTSA, because players may withdraw their name from the portal if they decide to stay where they are at any time. Whether or not UTSA is completely out of the picture for Sackett is unknown, but there should certainly be some interest in Sackett’s leg from around the country.

That’s because the former Freshman All-American is a two-time semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award (nation’s top kicker) and he has proven to be a reliable special teams asset for the UTSA program.

Sackett converted 14 of 19 field goal attempts last season, and he completed all 18 of his extra point attempts. In 2017, Sackett converted 19 of 22 field goal attempts and 23 of 24 extra point attempts. He has also handled kickoff duties for the Roadrunners with an average of 55.67 yards per kickoff in 2017 and 56.09 yards per kickoff last fall.

Should Sackett move on to a new program, however, he would be required to sit out a full season of football before being eligible to play again in 2020 due to standard NCAA transfer rules.

