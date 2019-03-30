Riley Neal shines in Vanderbilt spring game, but QB competition will continue in summer

Vanderbilt brought their spring football season to a close Saturday afternoon with the annual Black and Gold Game. The star of the game may have been one of the newest additions, quarterback Riley Neal. The transfer quarterback from Ball State showed he was capable of running the Vanderbilt offense and he wasted little time getting in the groove.

Ball State transfer QB Riley Neal with a couple of nice throws on Vandy’s first series, including a 30+ yard pickup to Kalija Lipscomb. — Zac Ellis (@ZacEllisVU) March 30, 2019

Neal got a chance to get a good amount of playing time because redshirt junior Deuce Wallace did not play in the game. Both players split the bulk of the offensive repr sin spring practices. Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason says he is in no hurry to anoint a starting quarterback just yet and the competition will continue later in the summer leading up to the start of the new season.

“This thing’s going to go all the way up, I think, until a week before our first game,” Mason said after the spring game. “That’s the way it needs to be. I think naming [a starter] right now, it’s not warranted and neither one of those guys have earned it. We’ve still got a long way to go, lot of ball to watch and things to clean up. We’re going to get better, for sure.”

Vanderbilt will open their 2019 season with a home game against Georgia on August 31.

