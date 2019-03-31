Ex-Troy DB Marcus Jones announces transfer to Houston

Following up one of the more successful seasons in recent memory by the Texas Longhorns, it was previously reported Texas would be reverting to one-year contracts for assistant coaches after previously handing out multi-year deals. What was unknown at the time was those one-year deals would not see an increase in pay for those assistants coming back to Austin for another year with the Longhorns.

According to a report from Horns247, running back coach Stan Drayton, defensive line coach Oscar Giles, wide receivers coach Corby Meekins, passing game coordinator Drew Mehringer, co-defensive coordinator Craig Naviar, tight ends coach Derek Warehime and cornerbacks coach Jason Washington have all agreed to return on a one-year contract with no increased financial commitment from the university. Based off last year’s database of coaching salaries compiled by USA Today, Texas had the ninth highest assistant coaching salary pool with $5.95 million to split between the assistant coaching staff under head coach Tom Herman. Texas also had the highest salary pool for assistant coaches among Big 12 programs, with the next closest being Oklahoma at $5.13 million.

For a university with as many resources and funds available as Texas, this seems to be somewhat odd to not offer any sort of financial incentive on a new contract for a successful assistant coaching staff. Texas would certainly have the funds available to provide to their coaching staff, as the numbers show they are not shy about spending. Then again, the assistants coming back are the ones accepting the terms of the contracts, and it is fair to note the exact specifics in the contracts has not been disclosed. The possibility of some additional incentives built in for various achievements during the season is always a possibility.

The decision to go to one-year contracts for assistant coaches was one seemingly designed to motivate the coaches to continue doing their best to improve the program. And if Texas turns in another season with double-digits in the win column and at least another appearance in the Big 12 championship game and, perhaps, a New Years Six bowl game, then the odds should be pretty good any assistant coach coming back to Texas in 2020 will be doing so with a little more financial security in the bank on their next contract. This is especially true when head coach Tom Herman and the athletic director, Chris Del Conte, are scheduled to be getting healthy raises on an annual basis for the remainder of their respective contracts.

For now, there are no signs of any rumblings from unhappy coaches in Austin, and there may be absolutely no reason to believe that will become an issue. That doesn’t make it any less bizarre for Texas or any school not to add a few extra bucks to a new contract for a returning staff member. Of course, a Ludacris concert doesn’t pay for itself.

