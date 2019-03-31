NIU appears to be landing spot for transferring Cal QB Ross Bowers

It would seem former Cal quarterback Ross Bowers has found a new home. A tweet from the father of Bowers over the weekend announced Ross will be heading to NIU to continue his college football career.
NIU has yet to confirm the addition of Bowers at this time, although such an announcement would likely be on the way in a short time once all of the transfer paperwork is properly taken care of. NIU cannot comment on any prospective student-athlete until they are officially added to the football program. But a player’s dad is free to say whatever he wants, whenever he wants. So while we’ll await further confirmation straight from NIU, the word of the father seems justifiable enough to suggest NIU has a new quarterback to add to the mix.
Bowers was one of seven players to decide to transfer from Cal over the offseason. His departure was among the most notable for the Bears after starting every game of the 2017 season before getting sidetracked by injury issues in 2018. As a graduate transfer, Bowers will be eligible to play right away for the Huskies this fall. And he’ll also be given a fair chance to step right into a starting role for the MAC program that is looking to defend its conference championship crown in 2019.
After entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal, All-Sun Belt cornerback Marcus Jones has found himself a new place to play college football. The now former Troy standout is heading to Houston, Jones announced this weekend.
“It was a one of a kind experience at Troy,” Jones said in a brief statement shared on his Twitter account on Saturday. “However, after talking with my family, I have decided to transfer from Troy University and continue my college career ay the University of Houston.”
Barring any possible attempt to have a waiver approved by the NCAA, Jones will be forced to sit out the 2019 season at Houston due to standard NCAA transfer rules. Assuming this, Jones will have two years of eligibility left to use beginning with the 2020 season.
This is a quality addition for Dana Holgorsen as he gets started at Houston after leaving West Virginia. Jones was the Sun Belt Conference’s Freshman of the Year in 2017 and is coming off a season of receiving All-Sun Belt honors for his special teams returning ability (first team) and defensive back skills (second team).
Holgorsen has been busy adding transfer players to his new program this offseason. Former Texas running back Kyle Porter was reported to be joining the program just a few days ago. Back in January, Houston added a pair of safeties from power conference programs with Thabo Mwaniki (Oklahoma State) and Jordan Moore (Texas A&M). Porter is a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play right away this fall, but Mwaniki and Moore will join Jones in sitting out a season before being able to take the field for the Cougars in 2020.
The Liberty Flames are getting ready for their second season as an FBS program, and they are hopeful having a coach with experience in the SEC is going to help them take some more steps forward as a program. That former SEC coach is Hugh Freeze, and he has just concluded his first spring game as a head coach since being fired by Ole Miss amid scandal. Liberty’s spring game on Saturday saw the defense handle their business for the first half, but the offense woke up in the second half to take the annual spring game.
Liberty safety Ceneca Espinoza Jr. scored the first touchdown of the game with a 41-yard interception returned for a touchdown early in the second quarter. The defense was given a 24-0 lead to start the game, so the pick-six helped give the defense a 31-9 cushion at the halftime break. In the second half, freshman running back Chandler Armstrong ripped off a 46-yard touchdown run and Class of 2019 early enrollee quarterback Johnathan Bennett connected on a 59-yard touchdown pass to Shedro Louis to add to the offensive fireworks for the Flames.
Although Bennett had a solid performance in the box score, so did the incumbant starter, Stephen Calvert. Calvert completed 18 of 27 pass attempts for 184 yards. Although Calvert will likely remain the starter for the Flames this fall, there should be reason to be optimistic about some of the future outlooks for some of the new players signed under Freeze, and there should be little reason to suspect Freeze may not wait long to make any roster changes in the fall if he feels a change will do the team some good.
Although the spring game is in the ebooks, Freeze will oversee two more spring practices for the Flames before the spring practice schedule concludes for the year.
Following up one of the more successful seasons in recent memory by the Texas Longhorns, it was previously reported Texas would be reverting to one-year contracts for assistant coaches after previously handing out multi-year deals. What was unknown at the time was those one-year deals would not see an increase in pay for those assistants coming back to Austin for another year with the Longhorns.
According to a report from Horns247, running back coach Stan Drayton, defensive line coach Oscar Giles, wide receivers coach Corby Meekins, passing game coordinator Drew Mehringer, co-defensive coordinator Craig Naviar, tight ends coach Derek Warehime and cornerbacks coach Jason Washington have all agreed to return on a one-year contract with no increased financial commitment from the university. Based off last year’s database of coaching salaries compiled by USA Today, Texas had the ninth highest assistant coaching salary pool with $5.95 million to split between the assistant coaching staff under head coach Tom Herman. Texas also had the highest salary pool for assistant coaches among Big 12 programs, with the next closest being Oklahoma at $5.13 million.
For a university with as many resources and funds available as Texas, this seems to be somewhat odd to not offer any sort of financial incentive on a new contract for a successful assistant coaching staff. Texas would certainly have the funds available to provide to their coaching staff, as the numbers show they are not shy about spending. Then again, the assistants coming back are the ones accepting the terms of the contracts, and it is fair to note the exact specifics in the contracts has not been disclosed. The possibility of some additional incentives built in for various achievements during the season is always a possibility.
The decision to go to one-year contracts for assistant coaches was one seemingly designed to motivate the coaches to continue doing their best to improve the program. And if Texas turns in another season with double-digits in the win column and at least another appearance in the Big 12 championship game and, perhaps, a New Years Six bowl game, then the odds should be pretty good any assistant coach coming back to Texas in 2020 will be doing so with a little more financial security in the bank on their next contract. This is especially true when head coach Tom Herman and the athletic director, Chris Del Conte, are scheduled to be getting healthy raises on an annual basis for the remainder of their respective contracts.
For now, there are no signs of any rumblings from unhappy coaches in Austin, and there may be absolutely no reason to believe that will become an issue. That doesn’t make it any less bizarre for Texas or any school not to add a few extra bucks to a new contract for a returning staff member. Of course, a Ludacris concert doesn’t pay for itself.
Ordinarily, we might not pay too close attention to news of a kicker entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal. But UTSA kicker Jared Sackett isn’t just some run of the mill kicker.
Sackett has entered the NCAA transfer portal, as first reported by JJ Perez of 247 Sports, via Twitter. By entering his name in the transfer portal, Sackett is able to have contact with other college football programs as he explores his possible transfer options. This does not confirm Sackett is leaving UTSA, because players may withdraw their name from the portal if they decide to stay where they are at any time. Whether or not UTSA is completely out of the picture for Sackett is unknown, but there should certainly be some interest in Sackett’s leg from around the country.
That’s because the former Freshman All-American is a two-time semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award (nation’s top kicker) and he has proven to be a reliable special teams asset for the UTSA program.
Sackett converted 14 of 19 field goal attempts last season, and he completed all 18 of his extra point attempts. In 2017, Sackett converted 19 of 22 field goal attempts and 23 of 24 extra point attempts. He has also handled kickoff duties for the Roadrunners with an average of 55.67 yards per kickoff in 2017 and 56.09 yards per kickoff last fall.
Should Sackett move on to a new program, however, he would be required to sit out a full season of football before being eligible to play again in 2020 due to standard NCAA transfer rules.