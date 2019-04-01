Former Oklahoma State safety headed for South Florida

Former Oklahoma State safety Patrick Macon announced on Monday he will finish his career at South Florida, and this isn’t an April Fool’s prank.
Macon announced his decision through a post on his Twitter account.
I Want To Thank God Because Without Him None Of This Is Possible. I Put A lot Of Thought Into This Knowing That This Is My Last Shot. I've Came To A Decision That I Will Be Finishing My Career At The University Of South Florida. pic.twitter.com/2vbZ3ejlwM
The National Junior College Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year in 2016, Macon signed with Oklahoma State but did not see any game action in his two years as a Cowboy. Macon redshirted in 2017 and was expected to compete for playing time in 2018, but a broken foot in training camp ended his season for before it began.
Macon figures to fight an uphill battle for playing time in Tampa. Both of the Bulls’ starting safeties, free safety Mehki LaPointe and strong safety Nick Roberts, were redshirt freshmen in 2018. However, if he can regain his 2016 form in his senior season, Macon posted 122 tackles, 27.5 TFLs, nine sacks, seven pass breakups, nine forced fumbles and one interception.
South Alabama announces deal with Budweiser-Busch that includes terrace naming rights
Photo by Carlos Herrera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The south end zone terrace of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium has a brand new name courtesy fo a new business agreement with Budweiser-Busch Distributing Co. South Alabama announced a $1 million gift from the beer company on Monday and announced the south end zone terrace will be named the Michelob Ultra Terrace.
“We are excited to continue our partnership with the local company that was the first to commit to supporting the Jaguar football program over a decade ago,” University of South Alabama President Dr. Tony Waldrop said in a released statement. “We are looking forward to seeing the excitement and game day atmosphere the Michelob Ultra Terrace will provide in 2020 and beyond after the new Hancock Whitney Stadium opens.”
The south end zone terrace will include walk-up drink wells near field level with the emphasis on creating a unique social gathering point to meet others and enjoy the game form a unique perspective. When the stadium is not being used for football purposes, the terrace will be able to convert into a staging area for events such as concerts and more as South Alabama looks to maximize the potential use of their football stadium.
So drink up, responsibly, South Alabama fans. The suds will be pouring for you in the south end zone at the next home game.
It can be tricky covering college football stories on today of all days, but this transfer appears to be legitimate.
Linebacker DJ Morgan has announced he will be transferring to UConn. Morgan announced his transfer decision on Twitter. Unless this is an elaborate April Fools prank on all of us, it sure looks like he will be getting a chance to step into a spot to compete for a bigger role at his next stop in college football.
Morgan will have two years of eligibility still to use with the Huskies. As a graduate transfer, Morgan will be eligible to begin using that eligibility this fall, which allows him to have the opportunity to contribute right away for the Huskies. That’s a plus for UConn, who has added a handful of transfer players this offseason, as the UConn football Randy Edsall has room all throughout his program for improvement across the roster.
Morgan appeared in three games for Notre Dame in 2017 after redshirting his 2016 season. Morgan switched positions last season for the Fighting Irish but never got on the field as Notre Dame played their way to a spot in the College Football Playoff.
It’s exceptionally hard to pull off a good April Fool’s Day prank in the year of our Lord 2019, and Florida has certainly… tried.
The Gators on Monday “debuted” new alternate uniforms that featured blue jerseys with orange stripes around the sleeves, around the collar… and going straight down the front, from the neck to the calves.
The Navy-Notre Dame series is the most unique among all annual college football rivalries. In exchange for the Naval Academy using Notre Dame’s campus as a training site for World War II officers — thus keeping the doors of the school from closing, according to legend — Notre Dame agreed to play Navy in perpetuity. As a sign of its own gratitude for the annual games, Navy allows Notre Dame to pick the site of its “home” games in even-numbered years. Most often, those games took place in Baltimore or the Meadowlands, but in recent years the Irish have roamed to San Diego, Jacksonville or, to open the 2012 season, Dublin, Ireland.
Those Navy “home” games have been broadcast by CBS but, according to the Sports Business Journal‘s report on the American’s new TV deal and unearthed by the Notre Dame blog One Foot Down, the Navy-Notre Dame games will move to ESPN moving forward.
The 2019 game, slated for Nov. 16 in South Bend, will be broadcast on NBC as usual. But the 2020 edition will see a return to Dublin to open the season (Aug. 29) would represent a great opportunity for ESPN to begin the season with a bang.
Navy is a football-only member of the American — its Olympic sports compete in the Patriot League — and as such the Army-Navy game will remain on CBS in years where the Middies are the home team. That game and the Sun Bowl will now become the only non-SEC games that CBS will air moving forward.