Former Oklahoma State safety headed for South Florida

Former Oklahoma State safety Patrick Macon announced on Monday he will finish his career at South Florida, and this isn’t an April Fool’s prank.

Macon announced his decision through a post on his Twitter account.

I Want To Thank God Because Without Him None Of This Is Possible. I Put A lot Of Thought Into This Knowing That This Is My Last Shot. I've Came To A Decision That I Will Be Finishing My Career At The University Of South Florida. pic.twitter.com/2vbZ3ejlwM — PatMaconMoves‼️〽️ (@Patrick_Macon44) April 1, 2019

The National Junior College Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year in 2016, Macon signed with Oklahoma State but did not see any game action in his two years as a Cowboy. Macon redshirted in 2017 and was expected to compete for playing time in 2018, but a broken foot in training camp ended his season for before it began.

Macon figures to fight an uphill battle for playing time in Tampa. Both of the Bulls’ starting safeties, free safety Mehki LaPointe and strong safety Nick Roberts, were redshirt freshmen in 2018. However, if he can regain his 2016 form in his senior season, Macon posted 122 tackles, 27.5 TFLs, nine sacks, seven pass breakups, nine forced fumbles and one interception.