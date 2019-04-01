Notre Dame linebacker announces grad transfer to UConn

It can be tricky covering college football stories on today of all days, but this transfer appears to be legitimate.

Linebacker DJ Morgan has announced he will be transferring to UConn. Morgan announced his transfer decision on Twitter. Unless this is an elaborate April Fools prank on all of us, it sure looks like he will be getting a chance to step into a spot to compete for a bigger role at his next stop in college football.

Morgan will have two years of eligibility still to use with the Huskies. As a graduate transfer, Morgan will be eligible to begin using that eligibility this fall, which allows him to have the opportunity to contribute right away for the Huskies. That’s a plus for UConn, who has added a handful of transfer players this offseason, as the UConn football Randy Edsall has room all throughout his program for improvement across the roster.

Morgan appeared in three games for Notre Dame in 2017 after redshirting his 2016 season. Morgan switched positions last season for the Fighting Irish but never got on the field as Notre Dame played their way to a spot in the College Football Playoff.

