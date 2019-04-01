Pair of Arkansas football players enter transfer portal

Texas head coach Tom Herman was instrumental in the development of former Ohio State quarterbacks J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones so much that it helped catapult him into a head coach position at Houston, followed by his current position with the Longhorns. So it was only natural that Herman would invite two of his former quarterback that helped establish him as a quarterback whisperer to Austin to check out spring practice with the Longhorns.

“He’s a guy that mentors me to this day” – @Cardale7_ “He’s like family to me” – J.T. Barrett …on Texas Head Coach Tom Herman.

Obviously, this is a major moment for Texas to capitalize on as two former Ohio State quarterbacks with a national championship ring are speaking out in support of Herman, who is coming off a season that saw Texas play for the Big 12 championship and end with a victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. The iron is hot, as they say, for Texas and the chance to get two players from another program, and another conference, boost up the head coach of the program is a solid marketing tool that will surely be used in the recruiting process.

It’s worth noting too that both Jones and Barrett played under Tim Beck at Ohio State. Beck was an offensive coordinator at Ohio State from 2015 to 2016, when he succeeded Herman in the role after Herman left the Buckeyes to become the head coach at Houston after Ohio State’s run to the inaugural College Football Playoff national championship. Barrett had been the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes after Braxton Miller was injured in the preseason. When Barrett suffered a season-ending injury in the regular season finale against Michigan, Jones stepped in to lead the offense to a Big Ten championship game rout of Wisconsin and then to victories over Alabama and Oregon in the playoff. Herman was key in keeping the offense clicking in spite of the quarterback injury concerns that fell on Ohio State in what could have easily been a lost season in Columbus.

Barrett is currently in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints. Jones is currently a member of the Los Angeles Chargers.

