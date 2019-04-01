Report: Navy-Notre Dame broadcasts moving from CBS to ESPN

The Navy-Notre Dame series is the most unique among all annual college football rivalries. In exchange for the Naval Academy using Notre Dame’s campus as a training site for World War II officers — thus keeping the doors of the school from closing, according to legend — Notre Dame agreed to play Navy in perpetuity. As a sign of its own gratitude for the annual games, Navy allows Notre Dame to pick the site of its “home” games in even-numbered years. Most often, those games took place in Baltimore or the Meadowlands, but in recent years the Irish have roamed to San Diego, Jacksonville or, to open the 2012 season, Dublin, Ireland.

Those Navy “home” games have been broadcast by CBS but, according to the Sports Business Journal‘s report on the American’s new TV deal and unearthed by the Notre Dame blog One Foot Down, the Navy-Notre Dame games will move to ESPN moving forward.

The 2019 game, slated for Nov. 16 in South Bend, will be broadcast on NBC as usual. But the 2020 edition will see a return to Dublin to open the season (Aug. 29) would represent a great opportunity for ESPN to begin the season with a bang.

Navy is a football-only member of the American — its Olympic sports compete in the Patriot League — and as such the Army-Navy game will remain on CBS in years where the Middies are the home team. That game and the Sun Bowl will now become the only non-SEC games that CBS will air moving forward.