South Alabama announces deal with Budweiser-Busch that includes terrace naming rights

The south end zone terrace of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium has a brand new name courtesy fo a new business agreement with Budweiser-Busch Distributing Co. South Alabama announced a $1 million gift from the beer company on Monday and announced the south end zone terrace will be named the Michelob Ultra Terrace.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the local company that was the first to commit to supporting the Jaguar football program over a decade ago,” University of South Alabama President Dr. Tony Waldrop said in a released statement. “We are looking forward to seeing the excitement and game day atmosphere the Michelob Ultra Terrace will provide in 2020 and beyond after the new Hancock Whitney Stadium opens.”

The south end zone terrace will include walk-up drink wells near field level with the emphasis on creating a unique social gathering point to meet others and enjoy the game form a unique perspective. When the stadium is not being used for football purposes, the terrace will be able to convert into a staging area for events such as concerts and more as South Alabama looks to maximize the potential use of their football stadium.

So drink up, responsibly, South Alabama fans. The suds will be pouring for you in the south end zone at the next home game.

