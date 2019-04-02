All-SBC corner, return specialist transfers from Troy to Houston

Houston has, once again, become the latest FBS program to benefit from the transfer process — at the expense of a fellow Group of Five school this time around, though.
In early March, it was reported that Marcus Jones had opted to leave Troy and place his name into the NCAA transfer database. Nearly a month later, the cornerback and return specialist announced via Twitter that he has “decided to transfer from Troy University and continue my college career at the University of Houston.”
Barring an unexpected development, Jones would have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws. Beginning with the 2020 season, though, the defensive back would have two seasons of eligibility to use.
After being named as the SBC’s Freshman of the Year in 2017, Jones earned first-team all-conference honors as a return specialist and a second-team nod as a defensive back this past season. Jones earned those accolades despite missing a pair of games due to injury.
The 5-9, 170-pound Jones has scored five touchdowns in two years — four on kick returns and one off of an interception. Three of the kick returns for scores came during his true freshman season, with two of those coming in the same game against Coastal Carolina. Those two kick returns for touchdowns tied an NCAA single-game record, with Jones becoming just the 21st player in college football history to accomplish that feat.
Jones is the fourth transfer Dana Holgorsen has added to his first UH roster this offseason, with the first three coming from Power Five programs — Oklahoma State safety Thabo Mwaniki (HERE), Texas A&M safety Jordan Moore (HERE) and Texas running back Kyle Porter (HERE).
The mysterious NCAA transfer portal has had two more names added to it as of Monday. Arkansas defensive end Courtre Alexander and wide receiver Thomas Muldrow have reportedly placed their names in the transfer database, as reported by HawgSports.com.
Both players are redshirt freshmen with four years of eligibility remaining. Of course, they will each be required to sit out the 2019 season under standard NCAA transfer rules if they end up transferring to another FBS program. They would be eligible right away this fall at any lower division program or if they have a waiver request for immediate eligibility approved by the NCAA.
A return to Arkansas is also possible for each player. Players may withdraw their name from the transfer database at any time and decide to stay put at their current school. Being in the transfer portal allows a player to have contact with any college football program interested in adding the player to their program.
Alexander was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2018 for Arkansas. Muldrow, an Arkansas native, walked on at Arkansas in the Class of 2018.
Texas head coach Tom Herman was instrumental in the development of former Ohio State quarterbacks J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones so much that it helped catapult him into a head coach position at Houston, followed by his current position with the Longhorns. So it was only natural that Herman would invite two of his former quarterback that helped establish him as a quarterback whisperer to Austin to check out spring practice with the Longhorns.
Obviously, this is a major moment for Texas to capitalize on as two former Ohio State quarterbacks with a national championship ring are speaking out in support of Herman, who is coming off a season that saw Texas play for the Big 12 championship and end with a victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. The iron is hot, as they say, for Texas and the chance to get two players from another program, and another conference, boost up the head coach of the program is a solid marketing tool that will surely be used in the recruiting process.
It’s worth noting too that both Jones and Barrett played under Tim Beck at Ohio State. Beck was an offensive coordinator at Ohio State from 2015 to 2016, when he succeeded Herman in the role after Herman left the Buckeyes to become the head coach at Houston after Ohio State’s run to the inaugural College Football Playoff national championship. Barrett had been the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes after Braxton Miller was injured in the preseason. When Barrett suffered a season-ending injury in the regular season finale against Michigan, Jones stepped in to lead the offense to a Big Ten championship game rout of Wisconsin and then to victories over Alabama and Oregon in the playoff. Herman was key in keeping the offense clicking in spite of the quarterback injury concerns that fell on Ohio State in what could have easily been a lost season in Columbus.
Barrett is currently in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints. Jones is currently a member of the Los Angeles Chargers.
The south end zone terrace of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium has a brand new name courtesy fo a new business agreement with Budweiser-Busch Distributing Co. South Alabama announced a $1 million gift from the beer company on Monday and announced the south end zone terrace will be named the Michelob Ultra Terrace.
“We are excited to continue our partnership with the local company that was the first to commit to supporting the Jaguar football program over a decade ago,” University of South Alabama President Dr. Tony Waldrop said in a released statement. “We are looking forward to seeing the excitement and game day atmosphere the Michelob Ultra Terrace will provide in 2020 and beyond after the new Hancock Whitney Stadium opens.”
The south end zone terrace will include walk-up drink wells near field level with the emphasis on creating a unique social gathering point to meet others and enjoy the game form a unique perspective. When the stadium is not being used for football purposes, the terrace will be able to convert into a staging area for events such as concerts and more as South Alabama looks to maximize the potential use of their football stadium.
So drink up, responsibly, South Alabama fans. The suds will be pouring for you in the south end zone at the next home game.
It can be tricky covering college football stories on today of all days, but this transfer appears to be legitimate.
Linebacker DJ Morgan has announced he will be transferring to UConn. Morgan announced his transfer decision on Twitter. Unless this is an elaborate April Fools prank on all of us, it sure looks like he will be getting a chance to step into a spot to compete for a bigger role at his next stop in college football.
Morgan will have two years of eligibility still to use with the Huskies. As a graduate transfer, Morgan will be eligible to begin using that eligibility this fall, which allows him to have the opportunity to contribute right away for the Huskies. That’s a plus for UConn, who has added a handful of transfer players this offseason, as the UConn football Randy Edsall has room all throughout his program for improvement across the roster.
Morgan appeared in three games for Notre Dame in 2017 after redshirting his 2016 season. Morgan switched positions last season for the Fighting Irish but never got on the field as Notre Dame played their way to a spot in the College Football Playoff.