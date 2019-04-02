Arkansas lands UTSA transfer kicker Jared Sackett

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

That certainly didn’t take long.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Jared Sackett had decided to leave UT-San Antonio and enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. Just a couple of days later, the placekicker took to Twitter to confirm that, “[a]fter many conversations with family, mentors, and God,” he is “extremely excited and proud to announce that I am committing to the University of Arkansas.”

Sackett’s decision followed an official visit to the Fayetteville.

Because of NCAA transfer rules, Sackett will be forced to sit out the 2019 season. Beginning in 2020, though, the Fort Worth native will have two years of eligibility with which to work.

In two seasons with the Roadrunners, Sackett connected on 33-of-41 field goals and 41-of-42 point-after attempts. Sackett has been a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award each of the past two years.