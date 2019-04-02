Arkansas lands UTSA transfer kicker Jared Sackett

That certainly didn’t take long.
Over the weekend, it was reported that Jared Sackett had decided to leave UT-San Antonio and enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. Just a couple of days later, the placekicker took to Twitter to confirm that, “[a]fter many conversations with family, mentors, and God,” he is “extremely excited and proud to announce that I am committing to the University of Arkansas.”
Sackett’s decision followed an official visit to the Fayetteville.
Because of NCAA transfer rules, Sackett will be forced to sit out the 2019 season. Beginning in 2020, though, the Fort Worth native will have two years of eligibility with which to work.
In two seasons with the Roadrunners, Sackett connected on 33-of-41 field goals and 41-of-42 point-after attempts. Sackett has been a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award each of the past two years.
Former Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson has officially transferred to Oregon, the Ducks announced Tuesday.
“Juwan’s a big time addition to our program,” lead Duck Mario Cristobal said in a statement. “He fits our DNA in a lot of ways and I’m excited for him to take the field. He’ll immediately elevate the competition we have going at wide receiver and the experience he brings to the group and the offensive side of the ball will be extremely beneficial.”
Johnson is a graduate transfer, meaning he has one season to play immediately in Eugene.
A Glassboro, N.J., native and a former 4-star recruit, Johnson caught 81 passes in his three seasons as a Nittany Lion. His sophomore campaign of 2017 was his best, a year in which he hauled in 54 passes for 701 yards and one touchdown. He was also a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.
The 6-foot-4 Johnson figures to be a big third-down target for Justin Herbert. Oregon returns its top six pass-catchers from 2018, which equates to every player who snared more than eight receptions in 2018.
The NCAA likes to say its athletes will go pro in something other than sports, but one of them went pro before he even got to college.
Syracuse wideout Anthony Queeley, a redshirt freshman from Orlando who saw action in one game in 2018, has a side business flipping high-end sneakers, and it’s all good with the NCAA.
Queeley and Syracuse have navigated the NCAA’s byzantine compliance structure to keep the player’s business open and thriving while not compromising his eligibility. Under bylaws 12.4.4 and 12.5.2.1, Queeley is eligible under the “previously approved waivers” checklist, meaning that Queeley was in business before he became an NCAA athlete and his business is church-and-state separate from his status as an Orange wide receiver.
“These are high-end sneakers,” said Justin DiTolla, the Syracuse compliance staffer who works with Queeley to remain within the NCAA’s bylaws, told the Syracuse Post-Dispatch. “They’re not athletic equipment. There’s a separation between your identity as a student-athlete and the sneakers themselves.”
Such is the difference between Queeley and Donald De La Haye, the former UCF punter who decided to quit football rather than de-monetize his YouTube channel. He has since sued UCF.
Queeley is vying for playing time on Dino Babers‘ team this upcoming season, and it begs an interesting philosophical question: if the 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver becomes a star, will it be possible to separate Queeley the Businessman from Queeley the Football Player. If and when TV networks inevitably pick up the story of the wide receiver who also sells shoes, how will the NCAA demarcate the customers who buy from Queeley because they like his product and those who buy because he’s a Syracuse football player?
USC’s defensive secondary received some not-so-good news recently, albeit with a rather significant silver lining.
A USC spokesperson confirmed to 247Sports.com Tuesday that Talanoa Hufanga underwent surgery earlier this week to repair a fractured collarbone. This is the second collarbone issue Hufanga has been forced to deal with in the last seven months, with the first sidelining him for most of the 2018 season.
Hufanga, who had been limited this spring because of the original injury, reinjured the shoulder during a scrimmage this past Saturday, leading to the latest surgical procedure.
The best news for all involved is that the defensive back is expected to be sidelined for the next eight weeks, a timeframe that should allow him to return to football activities in plenty of time for the start of summer camp in early August.
“He’s been in the non-contact this whole time and just fell and something tweaked,” said head coach Clay Helton. “We’ll have to see exactly what it is but the good news is we are in spring. It is March and like I told him he’ll be 100 percent by the time we get to fall camp.”
Provided he’s healthy, Hufanga will enter camp in a few months as the projected starter at one of the safety spots for the Trojans.
I guess you could say the champagne of beers — and other brands as well — could be coming to Champaign at a football game near you.
Illinois announced in a press release Tuesday that, following extensive vetting by the university, it will “add beer to public concession options in general seating areas at Memorial Stadium and State Farm Center beginning in the fall of 2019.” Memorial Stadium serves as the home of the football Fighting Illini.
The Illini become the sixth Big Ten school to permit in-game beer/alcohol sales in general seating areas, joining Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers. All told, more than 50 of the 129 FBS schools allow in-game alcohol sales to the general public.
The university has permitted the sale of alcoholic beverages in premium seating areas since 2008.
Beginning with the 2019 football season, beer will be available at several general stands around Memorial Stadium and the other facilities. A wider selection of beer, wine and mixed drinks will continue to be sold only in premium club/suite areas of the stadium and arena. A portion of revenues generated by the increased sales will help pay for additional police officers and other additional security measures at home football games.
“We are continually looking for ways to improve fan engagement and augment our in-game fan experience,” said UI athletic director Josh Whitman in a statement. “The opportunity to purchase beer at our events was the number one request in a postseason survey of our football ticket holders. Fans indicated beer sales would encourage their use of purchased tickets and would increase the length of time they stayed in the stands. Schools with public beer sales generally see fewer alcohol-related issues. We have spoken with several peer institutions offering beer to ensure we are following best practices for implementing this change. We have studied the issue extensively and, with the collaboration and support of our colleagues in various offices across campus, we feel now is the right time to add this new element to our game-day experience.”