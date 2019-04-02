Clemson announces future home-and-home with Georgia

Late last month, it was confirmed that Clemson and Oklahoma had reached an agreement on a future series in 2035-36. A handful of days later, the former program has confirmed yet another way-into-the-future series.

In a release, Clemson confirmed that it has added a future home-and-home arrangement with longtime regional rival Georgia. Clemson will face the Bulldogs in Athens, Ga., on Sept. 4, 2032, and Georgia will travel to Death Valley to face the Tigers on Sept. 3, 2033.

With the addition of this new home-and-home, the Tigers and Bulldogs are now scheduled to face each other five times between 2024 and 2033, including the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. There’s also a previously announced home-and-home series scheduled for 2029 (in Clemson) and 2030 (in Georgia).

The two football programs have met 59 times previously, the first in 1902 and the most recent in 2014. UGA leads the all-time series 39-16-4.

“The resumption of this storied rivalry has been a high priority for our athletic department and our fans,” Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a statement. “We look forward to all five scheduled meetings between these two great programs, including the meeting in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2024 and the four on-campus games starting in 2029.”