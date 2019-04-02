Florida State, Georgia confirm future home-and-home

Schedule Day here at CFT continues, with Georgia once again involved in a future big-name matchup.

As was the case with Clemson a short time ago, UGA has confirmed that it has scheduled a home-and-home football series with Florida State. The Bulldogs will travel to Tallahassee Sept. 4, 2027, while the Seminoles will make the trek to Athens Sept. 16 of the following season.

“We are excited to announce this series and showcase our commitment to providing games in Doak Campbell Stadium that will be attractive for our fans,” a statement from FSU interim athletic director David Coburn began. “Our non-conference schedule is among the strongest in the country with an annual game against Florida in addition to regular matchups with Notre Dame, and this series with Georgia fits the criteria for how we want to build future schedules. I also want to thank Coach Taggart for his commitment to facing high-quality opponents that will excite fans and continue to strengthen Florida State’s place among the preeminent programs in the country.”

The two football programs have met 11 times over the past 60-plus years, with the first meeting coming in 1954. The Bulldogs lead the all-time miniseries 6-4-1, including a win in their last matchup in 2003.

The last regular-season meeting came way back in 1965.

“This is a series with history dating back to the early years of FSU football, and I’m glad we are resuming it,” Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart said in his statement. “These two games will be great for fans of both programs, especially those interested in traveling to experience the atmosphere here in Tallahassee or in Athens, and will give us another opportunity to play in front of our large group of alumni in the state of Georgia.”