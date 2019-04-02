Illinois becomes sixth B1G school to allow in-game beer sales

I guess you could say the champagne of beers — and other brands as well — could be coming to Champaign at a football game near you.

Illinois announced in a press release Tuesday that, following extensive vetting by the university, it will “add beer to public concession options in general seating areas at Memorial Stadium and State Farm Center beginning in the fall of 2019.” Memorial Stadium serves as the home of the football Fighting Illini.

The Illini become the sixth Big Ten school to permit in-game beer/alcohol sales in general seating areas, joining Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers. All told, more than 50 of the 129 FBS schools allow in-game alcohol sales to the general public.

The university has permitted the sale of alcoholic beverages in premium seating areas since 2008.

Beginning with the 2019 football season, beer will be available at several general stands around Memorial Stadium and the other facilities. A wider selection of beer, wine and mixed drinks will continue to be sold only in premium club/suite areas of the stadium and arena. A portion of revenues generated by the increased sales will help pay for additional police officers and other additional security measures at home football games.

“We are continually looking for ways to improve fan engagement and augment our in-game fan experience,” said UI athletic director Josh Whitman in a statement. “The opportunity to purchase beer at our events was the number one request in a postseason survey of our football ticket holders. Fans indicated beer sales would encourage their use of purchased tickets and would increase the length of time they stayed in the stands. Schools with public beer sales generally see fewer alcohol-related issues. We have spoken with several peer institutions offering beer to ensure we are following best practices for implementing this change. We have studied the issue extensively and, with the collaboration and support of our colleagues in various offices across campus, we feel now is the right time to add this new element to our game-day experience.”