Illinois becomes sixth B1G school to allow in-game beer sales

I guess you could say the champagne of beers — and other brands as well — could be coming to Champaign at a football game near you.
Illinois announced in a press release Tuesday that, following extensive vetting by the university, it will “add beer to public concession options in general seating areas at Memorial Stadium and State Farm Center beginning in the fall of 2019.” Memorial Stadium serves as the home of the football Fighting Illini.
The Illini become the sixth Big Ten school to permit in-game beer/alcohol sales in general seating areas, joining Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers. All told, more than 50 of the 129 FBS schools allow in-game alcohol sales to the general public.
The university has permitted the sale of alcoholic beverages in premium seating areas since 2008.
Beginning with the 2019 football season, beer will be available at several general stands around Memorial Stadium and the other facilities. A wider selection of beer, wine and mixed drinks will continue to be sold only in premium club/suite areas of the stadium and arena. A portion of revenues generated by the increased sales will help pay for additional police officers and other additional security measures at home football games.
“We are continually looking for ways to improve fan engagement and augment our in-game fan experience,” said UI athletic director Josh Whitman in a statement. “The opportunity to purchase beer at our events was the number one request in a postseason survey of our football ticket holders. Fans indicated beer sales would encourage their use of purchased tickets and would increase the length of time they stayed in the stands. Schools with public beer sales generally see fewer alcohol-related issues. We have spoken with several peer institutions offering beer to ensure we are following best practices for implementing this change. We have studied the issue extensively and, with the collaboration and support of our colleagues in various offices across campus, we feel now is the right time to add this new element to our game-day experience.”
USC’s defensive secondary received some not-so-good news recently, albeit with a rather significant silver lining.
A USC spokesperson confirmed to 247Sports.com Tuesday that Talanoa Hufanga underwent surgery earlier this week to repair a fractured collarbone. This is the second collarbone issue Hufanga has been forced to deal with in the last seven months, with the first sidelining him for most of the 2018 season.
Hufanga, who had been limited this spring because of the original injury, reinjured the shoulder during a scrimmage this past Saturday, leading to the latest surgical procedure.
The best news for all involved is that the defensive back is expected to be sidelined for the next eight weeks, a timeframe that should allow him to return to football activities in plenty of time for the start of summer camp in early August.
“He’s been in the non-contact this whole time and just fell and something tweaked,” said head coach Clay Helton. “We’ll have to see exactly what it is but the good news is we are in spring. It is March and like I told him he’ll be 100 percent by the time we get to fall camp.”
Provided he’s healthy, Hufanga will enter camp in a few months as the projected starter at one of the safety spots for the Trojans.
One of the advantages of spring practice is that it allows a team to get a headstart on preparations for the upcoming season. A major disadvantage, though, is that it opens the door to the risk of injury to a key contributor.
The latest to see such a medical setback is UNLV, with the football program confirming that Brandon Presley has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. The wide receiver sustained the injury during practice this past Friday, with a subsequent MRI revealing the extent of the issue.
As a result of the injury, Presley has already been ruled out for the entire 2019 season.
A rising redshirt senior, Presley could, as a silver lining, petition the NCAA for a sixth season of eligibility that he could use in 2020. Presley missed all but the first game of 2016 as he suffered a season-ending injury in the opener, making an appeal for a sixth year a near-certain slam dunk if the player wishes to pursue it.
This past season, Presley led the Rebels in receptions (35) and receiving yards (434), and was third in receiving touchdowns (three). The previous season, Presley’s 34 receptions and three touchdowns were tied for the team lead, while his 552 yards were good for second on the squad.
Schedule Day here at CFT continues, with Georgia once again involved in a future big-name matchup.
As was the case with Clemson a short time ago, UGA has confirmed that it has scheduled a home-and-home football series with Florida State. The Bulldogs will travel to Tallahassee Sept. 4, 2027, while the Seminoles will make the trek to Athens Sept. 16 of the following season.
“We are excited to announce this series and showcase our commitment to providing games in Doak Campbell Stadium that will be attractive for our fans,” a statement from FSU interim athletic director David Coburn began. “Our non-conference schedule is among the strongest in the country with an annual game against Florida in addition to regular matchups with Notre Dame, and this series with Georgia fits the criteria for how we want to build future schedules. I also want to thank Coach Taggart for his commitment to facing high-quality opponents that will excite fans and continue to strengthen Florida State’s place among the preeminent programs in the country.”
The two football programs have met 11 times over the past 60-plus years, with the first meeting coming in 1954. The Bulldogs lead the all-time miniseries 6-4-1, including a win in their last matchup in 2003.
The last regular-season meeting came way back in 1965.
“This is a series with history dating back to the early years of FSU football, and I’m glad we are resuming it,” Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart said in his statement. “These two games will be great for fans of both programs, especially those interested in traveling to experience the atmosphere here in Tallahassee or in Athens, and will give us another opportunity to play in front of our large group of alumni in the state of Georgia.”
Late last month, it was confirmed that Clemson and Oklahoma had reached an agreement on a future series in 2035-36. A handful of days later, the former program has confirmed yet another way-into-the-future series.
In a release, Clemson confirmed that it has added a future home-and-home arrangement with longtime regional rival Georgia. Clemson will face the Bulldogs in Athens, Ga., on Sept. 4, 2032, and Georgia will travel to Death Valley to face the Tigers on Sept. 3, 2033.
With the addition of this new home-and-home, the Tigers and Bulldogs are now scheduled to face each other five times between 2024 and 2033, including the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. There’s also a previously announced home-and-home series scheduled for 2029 (in Clemson) and 2030 (in Georgia).
The two football programs have met 59 times previously, the first in 1902 and the most recent in 2014. UGA leads the all-time series 39-16-4.
“The resumption of this storied rivalry has been a high priority for our athletic department and our fans,” Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a statement. “We look forward to all five scheduled meetings between these two great programs, including the meeting in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2024 and the four on-campus games starting in 2029.”