Projected starting safety for USC undergoes surgery, expected back for start of summer camp

USC’s defensive secondary received some not-so-good news recently, albeit with a rather significant silver lining.

A USC spokesperson confirmed to 247Sports.com Tuesday that Talanoa Hufanga underwent surgery earlier this week to repair a fractured collarbone. This is the second collarbone issue Hufanga has been forced to deal with in the last seven months, with the first sidelining him for most of the 2018 season.

Hufanga, who had been limited this spring because of the original injury, reinjured the shoulder during a scrimmage this past Saturday, leading to the latest surgical procedure.

The best news for all involved is that the defensive back is expected to be sidelined for the next eight weeks, a timeframe that should allow him to return to football activities in plenty of time for the start of summer camp in early August.

“He’s been in the non-contact this whole time and just fell and something tweaked,” said head coach Clay Helton. “We’ll have to see exactly what it is but the good news is we are in spring. It is March and like I told him he’ll be 100 percent by the time we get to fall camp.”

Provided he’s healthy, Hufanga will enter camp in a few months as the projected starter at one of the safety spots for the Trojans.