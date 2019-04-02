Syracuse WR has side business selling high-end sneakers

The NCAA likes to say its athletes will go pro in something other than sports, but one of them went pro before he even got to college.

Syracuse wideout Anthony Queeley, a redshirt freshman from Orlando who saw action in one game in 2018, has a side business flipping high-end sneakers, and it’s all good with the NCAA.

Queeley and Syracuse have navigated the NCAA’s byzantine compliance structure to keep the player’s business open and thriving while not compromising his eligibility. Under bylaws 12.4.4 and 12.5.2.1, Queeley is eligible under the “previously approved waivers” checklist, meaning that Queeley was in business before he became an NCAA athlete and his business is church-and-state separate from his status as an Orange wide receiver.

“These are high-end sneakers,” said Justin DiTolla, the Syracuse compliance staffer who works with Queeley to remain within the NCAA’s bylaws, told the Syracuse Post-Dispatch. “They’re not athletic equipment. There’s a separation between your identity as a student-athlete and the sneakers themselves.”

Such is the difference between Queeley and Donald De La Haye, the former UCF punter who decided to quit football rather than de-monetize his YouTube channel. He has since sued UCF.

Queeley is vying for playing time on Dino Babers‘ team this upcoming season, and it begs an interesting philosophical question: if the 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver becomes a star, will it be possible to separate Queeley the Businessman from Queeley the Football Player. If and when TV networks inevitably pick up the story of the wide receiver who also sells shoes, how will the NCAA demarcate the customers who buy from Queeley because they like his product and those who buy because he’s a Syracuse football player?