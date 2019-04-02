UNLV loses leading receiver to torn ACL

One of the advantages of spring practice is that it allows a team to get a headstart on preparations for the upcoming season. A major disadvantage, though, is that it opens the door to the risk of injury to a key contributor.

The latest to see such a medical setback is UNLV, with the football program confirming that Brandon Presley has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. The wide receiver sustained the injury during practice this past Friday, with a subsequent MRI revealing the extent of the issue.

As a result of the injury, Presley has already been ruled out for the entire 2019 season.

A rising redshirt senior, Presley could, as a silver lining, petition the NCAA for a sixth season of eligibility that he could use in 2020. Presley missed all but the first game of 2016 as he suffered a season-ending injury in the opener, making an appeal for a sixth year a near-certain slam dunk if the player wishes to pursue it.

This past season, Presley led the Rebels in receptions (35) and receiving yards (434), and was third in receiving touchdowns (three). The previous season, Presley’s 34 receptions and three touchdowns were tied for the team lead, while his 552 yards were good for second on the squad.