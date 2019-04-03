Alabama’s starting punter for last half of 2018 to transfer

For the fourth time this offseason, Alabama has seen a player place his name into the mystical portal, signaling a potential move away from Tuscaloosa.
The latest to do as much is Mike Bernier, with Matt Zenitz of al.com being the first to report that the punter has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. 247Sports.com subsequently confirmed the initial report.
As a redshirt junior last season, Bernier served as the Crimson Tide’s primary punter for the last eight games of the run to the College Football Playoff championship game. During that stretch, the former walk-on averaged 38 yards on his 25 punts.
With Bernier’s departure, Nick Saban is left with just one pure punter on the roster in sophomore Skyler DeLong. Additionally, true freshman placekicker Will Reichard can punt as well.
In addition to Bernier, quarterback Jalen Hurts, offensive lineman Richie Petitbon and defensive back Kyriq McDonald have all entered the portal this offseason. The first two moved on to Power Five programs — Oklahoma (HERE) and Illinois (HERE), respectively — while the latter landed at a Group of Five school — Cincinnati (HERE).