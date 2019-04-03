At the bargain price of $10, you can take home a slice of Michigan State’s Spartan Stadium

Michigan State is doing a bit of spring cleaning with their football program and you too can benefit if you want an actual slice of Sparty’s home field.

As first noted by MLive.com, the school is selling sections of Spartan Stadium’s grass field after the team’s spring game this year. This isn’t turf we should note, this is the actual “Kentucky Blue Grass” field that has seen Hail Mary’s and memorable plays galore since being installed back in 2001.

Even better? You can grab a nine square foot section for the low, low price of $10.

“The MSU Athletic Department is replacing the turfgrass at Spartan Stadium following the 2019 Spring Football Game and up to 2500 pieces of Spartan Stadium turf may become available,” the item description listing said. “MSU Surplus Store customers can place deposits on up to 6 sections of turf per customer via our website. Deposits will only be accepted up to 2500 sections. This premium grade, athletic field hybrid Kentucky Blue Grass will be sold in nine square foot sections with rolls approximately 18″ x 72″.”

The Spartans will play their spring game on April 13 at the Stadium and then fans can pickup their slice of MSU’s field starting two days later. The entire stadium’s sod will then be replaced over the coming weeks and months as a fresh field takes shape prior to the team’s 2019 season opener against Tulsa in late August.

We’re sure some folks will love the idea of game-used grass in their backyards or something along those lines. Heck, given the way the basketball team is playing this month, Michigan State fans might be able to get a hardcourt to go with the grass too if things break the right way for the Spartans.