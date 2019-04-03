Indiana QB Jack Tuttle gets immediate eligibility from NCAA

The quarterback situation in Bloomington might have been thrown a new wrinkle this spring,. Jack Tuttle, who transferred to Indiana from Utah in the offseason has been granted immediate eligibility for the upcoming 2019 season by the NCAA. Indiana announced the news on Wednesday, allowing the newest Hoosier quarterback to begin building his case to be considered for the starting job this fall.
“We are very pleased for Jack and his family,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said in a brief released statement. “We look forward to him competing this fall. We also appreciate the NCAA’s assistance throughout this process.”
Tuttle is a redshirt freshman with four years of eligibility now at his disposal beginning this fall without having to sit out a season. Indiana’s starting quarterback may still remain Peyton Ramsey for the upcoming season, but the immediate eligibility for a former four-star prospect certainly adds a twist to the quarterback situation this spring.
Ramsey, a redshirt junior, is the incumbent starter after throwing for 2,875 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. Unseating him as the starter may be unlikely, but if Tuttle turns in an impressive spring and shows a firm grasp for the offense and Ramsey struggles at any point, a switch could come sooner than you might have thought. But if Ramsey remains the unquestioned starter, then Indiana may feel comfortable knowing the kind of backup they have ready in the event he is needed, and the next few years of the position should be in good hands.
Michigan State is doing a bit of spring cleaning with their football program and you too can benefit if you want an actual slice of Sparty’s home field.
As first noted by MLive.com, the school is selling sections of Spartan Stadium’s grass field after the team’s spring game this year. This isn’t turf we should note, this is the actual “Kentucky Blue Grass” field that has seen Hail Mary’s and memorable plays galore since being installed back in 2001.
Even better? You can grab a nine square foot section for the low, low price of $10.
“The MSU Athletic Department is replacing the turfgrass at Spartan Stadium following the 2019 Spring Football Game and up to 2500 pieces of Spartan Stadium turf may become available,” the item description listing said. “MSU Surplus Store customers can place deposits on up to 6 sections of turf per customer via our website. Deposits will only be accepted up to 2500 sections. This premium grade, athletic field hybrid Kentucky Blue Grass will be sold in nine square foot sections with rolls approximately 18″ x 72″.”
The Spartans will play their spring game on April 13 at the Stadium and then fans can pickup their slice of MSU’s field starting two days later. The entire stadium’s sod will then be replaced over the coming weeks and months as a fresh field takes shape prior to the team’s 2019 season opener against Tulsa in late August.
We’re sure some folks will love the idea of game-used grass in their backyards or something along those lines. Heck, given the way the basketball team is playing this month, Michigan State fans might be able to get a hardcourt to go with the grass too if things break the right way for the Spartans.
His John Hancock is the least of Lynn Swann’s worries nowadays but the USC athletic director is still in the position where he has to put out another self-inflicted fire for the cardinal and gold.
The Hall of Fame wideout-turned-administrator issued a public letter on Tuesday evening after the bad optics of Swann traveling to the East Coast for an autograph show surfaced in the Los Angeles Times over the weekend.
“The article would have you believe that I traveled to sign autographs with no concern for what is going on at USC. Nothing could be further from the truth,” Swann wrote. “While on this brief weekend trip back East, I was constantly connected with people at our university. Also, as a matter of principle, I live up to my commitments and contractual obligations. I signed a contract months ago to appear at the event, well before news broke of what is going on at USC now. Not showing up would have been a breach of contract.”
Needless to say the timing could have been a lot better — and one reason why Trojans fans are not super happy with Swann in the wake of three members of his athletic department being arrested by the FBI the past two years. In addition, the school is still trying to sort out a naming rights controversy with the L.A. Memorial Coliseum and United Airlines while also responding to a recently filed lawsuit by a former USC kicker.
Add in the usual on-field concerns as the Trojans wrap up spring practice under Clay Helton and you can understand why there’s a lot going on and not the appearance of much being done to correct it. While issuing a public letter to let supporters know the details is nice, something says that actions will need to start speaking louder than words for Swann as the program tries to sort out a host of issues from the past few months.
A violation of team rules has landed Florida State defensive end in some hot water with head coach Willie Taggart. Xavier Peters has been suspended by the program, as first reported by Noles 247 on Wednesday.
The specifics of the violation of team rules was not reported, which was not surprising. The generic violation of team rules is rarely given much detail from head coaches who are handing out a form of internal punishment to whatever player is in trouble. It is also unknown how long the suspension will last, which is also fairly common for this type of news around college football.
Peters recently flirted with the idea of leaving Florida State entirely when he entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. He later opted to pull his name from the portal and remain with the Seminoles. As long as Peters works his way back into the good graces of the coaching staff, he should be a potential candidate for a significant role on Florida State’s defensive line this fall. Missing some time in the spring certainly doesn’t help his cause to make that push now unless he is reinstated soon.
Peters appeared in two games for Florida State last year, allowing him to preserve his redshirt year under the NCAA’s adjusted redshirt rules last season.
The UCF Knights are about to add an offensive tackle from the SEC. Tony Gray announced on his Twitter account he is transferring to UCF.
Gray appeared in four games for Ole Miss last season as a redshirt freshman. After sitting out the 2019 season under standard NCAA transfer rules, Gray will have two more years of eligibility at his disposal for the AAC power. The 6′-5″ 290-lb lineman will certainly add some weight to the UCF offensive line once he does become eligible for the Knights. It is unknown if Gray is going to attempt filing any waiver for immediate eligibility at UCF.
Gray was a three-star recruit in the Ole Miss Class of 2017. Gray chose Ole Miss over offers from Alabama, South Carolina, Auburn, Arkansas and more.