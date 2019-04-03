Indiana QB Jack Tuttle gets immediate eligibility from NCAA

The quarterback situation in Bloomington might have been thrown a new wrinkle this spring,. Jack Tuttle, who transferred to Indiana from Utah in the offseason has been granted immediate eligibility for the upcoming 2019 season by the NCAA. Indiana announced the news on Wednesday, allowing the newest Hoosier quarterback to begin building his case to be considered for the starting job this fall.

“We are very pleased for Jack and his family,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said in a brief released statement. “We look forward to him competing this fall. We also appreciate the NCAA’s assistance throughout this process.”

Tuttle is a redshirt freshman with four years of eligibility now at his disposal beginning this fall without having to sit out a season. Indiana’s starting quarterback may still remain Peyton Ramsey for the upcoming season, but the immediate eligibility for a former four-star prospect certainly adds a twist to the quarterback situation this spring.

Ramsey, a redshirt junior, is the incumbent starter after throwing for 2,875 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. Unseating him as the starter may be unlikely, but if Tuttle turns in an impressive spring and shows a firm grasp for the offense and Ramsey struggles at any point, a switch could come sooner than you might have thought. But if Ramsey remains the unquestioned starter, then Indiana may feel comfortable knowing the kind of backup they have ready in the event he is needed, and the next few years of the position should be in good hands.

