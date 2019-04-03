Xavier Peters suspended by Florida State for violation of rules

A violation of team rules has landed Florida State defensive end in some hot water with head coach Willie Taggart. Xavier Peters has been suspended by the program, as first reported by Noles 247 on Wednesday.

The specifics of the violation of team rules was not reported, which was not surprising. The generic violation of team rules is rarely given much detail from head coaches who are handing out a form of internal punishment to whatever player is in trouble. It is also unknown how long the suspension will last, which is also fairly common for this type of news around college football.

Peters recently flirted with the idea of leaving Florida State entirely when he entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. He later opted to pull his name from the portal and remain with the Seminoles. As long as Peters works his way back into the good graces of the coaching staff, he should be a potential candidate for a significant role on Florida State’s defensive line this fall. Missing some time in the spring certainly doesn’t help his cause to make that push now unless he is reinstated soon.

Peters appeared in two games for Florida State last year, allowing him to preserve his redshirt year under the NCAA’s adjusted redshirt rules last season.

