Amid rash of injuries, Michigan down to just one scholarship running back for spring practice

Jim Harbaugh isn’t going to draw any sympathies from anybody but the Michigan head coach might just be cursed at the running back position.

You see the Wolverines, according to MLive.com, are now down to just one scholarship player at tailback right now after injuries (and a departure) have whittled down depth to almost nothing in the backfield. Heck, even the walk-ons are getting hurt this spring in Ann Arbor.

You can start with the guy who was supposed to be the No. 1 this season, Chris Evans, remaining away from the team due to academic issues. While that would normally open things up for younger players to step up, they’ve going down one after the other it seems. Senior Tru Wilson is the only healthy scholarship back available while redshirt freshman Christian Turner has been out most of spring with a hamstring.

Things have even been so bad that Hassan Haskins was moved over from defense and he got hurt while walk-on Lucas Andrighetto tore his ACL.

So yeah, not exactly the kind of situation that gives you hope that Michigan will magically be the cream of the crop in the division with Urban Meyer gone from Ohio State and the program implementing some changes on offense under new coordinator Josh Gattis.